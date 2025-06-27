$10,000 Buy-In WSOP Main Event Giveaway + More With Jamie Gold And Mystandard
All contestants will gain access to Web3 seminars from Lab Ninety1 to help contestants feel informed and confident in this evolving space.
Open to entries through @mystandarddotio on Instagram or Twitter(X), the giveaway is free to enter and packed with over $400,000 in total prizes . The winners will be selected via blockchain-based random number generation , ensuring complete fairness and transparency in the selection process.
"This is more than a giveaway-it's a dream-chasing experience," said Jamie Gold , WSOP Champion and MyStandard partner. "I'm excited to meet the winners, especially the one who will be heading to the WSOP with me. It's an opportunity to be part of something unforgettable."
The MYST Main Event is sponsored by Lab Ninety1, Fit9 Wellness, BBO Pokertables and represents MyStandard's growing presence in the Web3 space.
Participants can earn bonus entries by sharing content, referring friends, and engaging with MyStandard social channels. All winners will be announced on the MyStandard app on June 30th, 2025 .
To enter or learn more, visit myst or follow @mystandarddotio on Instagram or Twitter.
About MYST
MYST is a Web3 content monetization platform that enables creators to monetize their content and influence with transparency and trust. Through tokenized engagement and blockchain-backed systems, MYST empowers anyone-from rising influencers to global brands-to build, engage, and earn in an open creator economy.
Contact:
Nathan Olson
Marketing Manager
[email protected]
mystandard
929-437-2223
New Jersey
SOURCE MyStandard
