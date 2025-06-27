Stranded British Fighter Jet To Be Moved To Thiruvananthapuram Airport's Repair Facility
"A UK F-35B aircraft is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after developing an engineering issue. The UK has accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility at the airport. The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring there is minimal disruption to scheduled maintenance of other aircraft," said a British High Commission spokesperson.
"The aircraft will return to active service once repairs and safety checks have been completed. Ground teams continue to work closely with Indian authorities to ensure safety and security precautions are observed. We thank the Indian authorities and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for their continued support," he added.
The stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 and is awaiting a team of engineers from Lockheed Martin, the jet's American manufacturer, to resolve a persisting technical snag.
The advanced fifth-generation fighter, part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific, was returning to its base after completing joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy when it made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram.
It was granted emergency clearance to land at the airport after it reported critically low fuel levels.
Authorities -- including the Indian Air Force, Airport Authority of India, and other concerned agencies -- initially expected the aircraft to take off shortly after refuelling. However, a technical malfunction was soon detected, delaying its departure.
A Royal Navy helicopter later airlifted a team of British engineers and a replacement pilot to the site. Despite several attempts over the next few days, the aircraft remained unresponsive to take-off commands.
Currently parked at Bay 4 of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport under tight security, the jet has drawn attention due to its prolonged stay and exposure to persistent monsoon rains, raising concerns about potential weather-related complications.
The F-35B is renowned for its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, allowing it to operate from aircraft carriers and short runways. Despite its cutting-edge design, the ongoing issue has left British officials perplexed.
With all local efforts exhausted, the responsibility now falls on Lockheed Martin's technical team, who are expected to arrive soon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment