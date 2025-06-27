Monster Energy Unveils Elite Action Sport Athletes Competing At X Games Salt Lake City 2025

As the official energy drink partner, Monster Energy is proud to unveil its elite roster of athletes set to compete at this historic event:

The action starts with a banger in the Women's Skateboard Park event. Prepare to witness history in the making when 15-year-old Arisa Trew from Palm Beach, Australia, drops in as the podium favorite after clinching gold in the last three editions of the event, and not to forget Olympic gold in Paris 2024. But Trew's competition is fierce, including Olympic silver medalist and prior X Games champion Cocona Hiraki from Hokkaido, Japan. Plus, 18-year-old Ruby Lilley from Ocean City, Maryland, who already holds silver in the contest and is back for more!

Keeping energy levels high, the BMX Street final will stoke fans with iconic riders and high stakes. Last year, X Games Ventura 2024 witnessed a full podium sweep for team Monster Energy courtesy of Kevin Peraza (gold), Jordan Godwin (silver), and Lewis Mills (bronze). Will history repeat itself? Not if German tech master Felix Prangenberg and 2023 gold medalist Boyd Hilder from Queensland, Australia, have a word. Don't miss it!

The bike action continues in the BMX Dirt competition, where New Jersey's Brady Baker is the rider to beat. The 22-year-old not only clinched gold in his X Games debut in 2023 but also defended the crown in 2024. Three-peat, anyone? Top contenders include the previous year's bronze medalist Mike Varga from Ontario, Canada, alongside certified podium threats such as Australia's Ryan Williams and Jaie Toohey . Also throwing down on the dirt course, watch out for nine-time X Games medalist Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California, and Monster Army young gun Kaden Stone from Lake Elsinore, California.

Taking the vertical skating renaissance to the next level, look forward to a Men's Skateboard Vert final for the history books: 25-year-old Tom Schaar from Malibu, California, drops in as the defending gold medalist from X Games Ventura 2024 – and the competition is heavy! Seven-time gold medalist Elliot Sloan is known for pushing the boundaries and has the tricks to rise all the way up. Also, watch out for the contest-winning prowess of 29-year-old Moto Shibata from Osaka, Japan, and his signature mix of style and trick difficulty.

Ending the first day of X Games Salt Lake City with a roaring spectacle, the Moto X Best Trick event will feature an all-star lineup. The rider to watch will be 33-year-old Jackson Strong from Lockhart, Australia, who already owns more X Games gold medals in the event than any rider in history, and is hungry for the next one. Strong will battle against Japanese motorsports icon and six-time X Games medalist Taka Higashino . They will be joined by a hungry squad looking for their first Best Trick medal, including Julien Vanstippen from Ophain, Belgium, Genki Watanabe from Osaka, Japan, and Ben Richards from Wagga Wagga, Australia. It's going to be lit!

Saturday at X Games Salt Lake City presents a stacked schedule of events, kicked off by the Men's BMX Park final. Watch out for Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, hungry for gold after taking the silver medal at X Games Ventura 2024. He faces heat from three-time X Games medalist Jose Torres from Cordoba, Argentina, multiple BMX Park World Champion Anthony Jeanjean from Béziers, France, and double BMX Park gold medalist Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California.

Switching gears into four-wheel action, the Men's Skateboard Park event comes with a score to settle: Vert trailblaze Tom Schaar closely missed the podium by finishing in fourth place at Ventura 2024 and is set on taking home a medal in SLC. Schaar will battle the world elite in the discipline, including 21-year-old Kieran Woolley from Kiama Downs, Australia, and 24-year-old X Games gold medalist Trey Wood from Queen Creek, Arizona.

Next on the agenda, the insane progression of Women's Skateboard Vert will be on full display in Salt Lake City. The rider to watch is Arisa Trew after clutching double gold in Vert and Park disciplines at X Games California in 2023 and X Games Ventura in 2024. Also gunning for the top, reigning Women's Skateboard Park World Champion Raicca Ventura (Monster Army) from Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Monster Army rider Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan, head to Utah with new tricks up their sleeves.

Prepare to witness X Games history in the Men's Skateboard Street contest, where 30-year-old Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California, drops in as the defending champion from Ventura 2024. Credited with owning the most X Games gold medals in skateboarding at 15 medals, Huston has a unique shot at expanding his collection of 24 X Games medals (15 gold, five silver, and four bronze). Huston is up against previous SLS Super Crown World Champion Giovanni Vianna , who is looking for his first X Games medal, and certified silver medalist Filipe Mota from Brazil. And don't count out multiple X Games medalists Kelvin Hoefler from Brazil and Canada's Matt Berger in a no-holds-barred session.

The focus remains on technical tricks in the Women's Skateboard Street final. Is this the moment for 15-year-old Liz Akama from Miyagi, Japan, to claim her first X Games gold medal? So far, Akama already owns six X Games medals (three silver, three bronze), as well as a silver medal from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Tune in as Akama drops into SLC fully focused!

Brace yourself for a heavy throwdown in the BMX Dirt Best Trick event, where Monster Energy athletes swept the entire podium at Ventura 2024: 30-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, drops in as defending gold medalist joined by 22-year-old Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey (silver), and 34-year-old Jaie Toohey from Gold Coast, Australia (bronze). They will battle Monster Army young gun Kaden Stone , who took silver in Best Trick at X Games California 2023 as the youngest competitor. Also, keep in mind the podium-storming chops of Canada's Mike Varga (three gold, one silver, two bronze), and two-time X Games medalist Andy Buckworth in a session for the history books!

Expect more historic tricks in the first-ever Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick contest. In the showcase of unique and technical moves, all eyes will be on trailblazer Arisa Trew . The Australian already changed the game as the first woman to land a 900 and switch McTwists, so she's headed to SLC with a few new tricks up her sleeve.

The roar of dirt bike engines will conclude the second day of X Games Salt Lake City in the Moto X Best Whip event. In this showcase of stylish airs, 29-year-old Julien Vanstippen drops in as the silver medalist from X Games Ventura 2024. Also stoking the crowd in SLC, Japan's Genki Watanabe wants to improve on his silver medal in this display of style and maximum air time.

The final day of X Games starts with the Men's Skateboard Vert Best Trick final. Expect the roof to be raised by never-been-done tricks courtesy of the best riders on the circuit, including three-time Best Trick gold medalist Elliot Sloan . What's more, Moto Shibata claimed silver in the event at X Games Chiba 2024 and has been perfecting his next-generation tricks. Rounding out the squad, Tom Schaar just released a heavy Thrasher video part stacked with hammers that could earn gold in SLC.

Next up, the SLC crowd will be treated to boundary-pushing moves in the Women's Skateboard Street Best Trickcontest. The competition made its premiere at X Games California 2023, and athletes keep pushing the limits every year. In the event's most recent edition at Ventura 2024, Monster Energy's Liz Akama clinched the bronze medal with a technical banger. Now she wants her first gold. You've been warned!

Also, make sure to witness next-level moves in the Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick event, where team Monster Energy swept the entire podium at X Games Ventura 2024. Defending gold medalist Nyjah Huston has been on a roll after taking the win in the recent SLS Miami competition and is ready to unleash new tricks on the SLC street course. Upping the ante, last year's silver medalist Filipe Mota from Brazil joins the session.

After making its debut as a medal event last summer, the Women's BMX Park returns. In the discipline's premiere, 22-year-old Kim Lea Mueller from Remscheid, Germany, clinched the bronze medal in an elite field. She's back alongside 28-year-old Olympic athlete Macarena Perez Grasset from Santiago, Chile, and 19-year-old Monster Army rider Nene Naito from Chigasaki, Kanagawa, Japan.

The final day of X Games starts with the Men's Skateboard Vert Best Trick final. Expect the roof to be raised by never-been-done tricks courtesy of the best riders on the circuit, including three-time Best Trick gold medalist Elliot Sloan. What's more, Moto Shibata claimed silver in the event at X Games Chiba 2024 and has been perfecting his next-generation tricks. Rounding out the squad, Tom Schaar just released a heavy Thrasher video part stacked with hammers that could earn gold in SLC.

The first X Games Salt Lake City will conclude with a fan favorite in the Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick. Last year in Ventura, the team swept the entire podium with 30-year-old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, taking gold, joined on the podium by 28-year-old Mike Varga from Oshawa, Canada, claiming silver, and 30-year-old Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California, landing in the bronze position. The intense progression session also features Australia's Ryan Williams , looking to add to his silver medal in the discipline, as well as two-time X Games medalist Bryce Tryon . Let's not forget the silver medalist from X Games Chiba 2024, 28-year-old Jeremy Malott from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in this worthy finale of an epic weekend!

Don't miss the action at X Games Salt Lake City 2025 when the Monster Energy team proceeds to Unleash the Beast!

Athlete Bios

BMX

Andy Buckworth

Anthony Jeanjean

Boyd Hilder

Brady Baker

Bryce Tryon

Daniel Sandoval

Felix Prangenberg

Jaie Toohey

Jeremy Malott

Jordan Godwin

Jose Torres

Kaden Stone

Kevin Peraza

Kim Lea Mueller

Lewis Mills

Macarena Perez Grasset

Mike Varga

Nene Naito

Ryan Williams

SKATE

Arisa Trew

Asahi Kaihara

Cocona Hiraki

Elliot Sloan

Filipe Mota

Giovanni Vianna

Julian Jeang-Agliardi

Kelvin Hoefler

Kieran Woolley

Liz Akama

Matt Berger

Moto Shibata

Nyjah Huston

Raicca Ventura

Ruby Lilley

Tom Schaar

Trey Wood

MOTO

Ben Richards

Genki Wantanabe

Jackson Strong

Julien Vanstippen

Taka Higashino

