Publication Of A Prospectus In Connection With Recently Announced Fundraising
TORONTO, ONTARIO – 27 June 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland's mineral potential, announces the publication of a Prospectus, consisting of a Registration Document and a Securities Note, along with a Summary, all dated 27 June 2025. The publication of the Prospectus relates to the recently announced fundraising, details of which were released on 11 and 12 June 2025.
The Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The Prospectus, which is written in English, has been published electronically on the Company's website .
Further Information:
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
