David Tao Soul Power II By B'in Live Wins Gold In A' Stage Awards

David Tao Soul Power II

B'in Live's Exceptional Concert Design Earns Prestigious International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected and well-recognized award program in the field of performing arts design, has announced B'in Live 's "David Tao Soul Power II" as the Gold winner in the Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and execution of the concert, which showcases B'in Live's innovative approach to stage design and visual storytelling.The A' Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional creativity, technical proficiency, and audience engagement. B'in Live's "David Tao Soul Power II" concert exemplifies these qualities, offering a unique and immersive experience for concert-goers. The award serves as a testament to the design's relevance and impact within the performing arts industry, setting new standards for live music performances.Inspired by the Tower of Babel, the "David Tao Soul Power II" stage features an impressive 8-meter circular turntable with eight columns, symbolizing the power of love to connect people globally. The concert's flexible segments adapt to the live atmosphere, creating sparkling musical moments between the artist and the band. The stage and visual design seamlessly integrate to draw the audience into the performance, crafting a heartfelt and unforgettable experience for the audience.This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as motivation for B'in Live to continue pushing the boundaries of stage design and visual storytelling. The award-winning "David Tao Soul Power II" concert sets a new benchmark for live music performances, inspiring future designs and influencing industry standards. B'in Live remains committed to delivering exceptional experiences that captivate audiences and celebrate the power of music.Creative Direction: B'in LiveProducer: Tsung-Chun YangExecutive Producer: Crystal ChuangExecutive Director: Ruru YangExecutive Assistant: Yuyu Guo, Chan-Jung Liao, Yi-Hsin ChenTechnical Director: Guo-hao ZhouVisual Content Design: Raqoon Studio, Sanyin Visual Art Lab, Yingyu Production, Redpill, Brat Wu, Yun-Tsan Lin, Faustine Huang, Guo Wei Qiu, Charlie LinVJ Operator: Yu-Hsiang Cheng, Gy Sean, Brat Wu, Fangchun Wang, Jason LingLighting Design: (ANH Design) SHEN Hwua-Hwua, Ssuchi Chen, Gamehome SunLighting Assistant: (ANH Design) Hong-Lin Lu, Daniel ChenStage Design: (R.W STUDIO) Roni WuMulti Camera Director: Guangtoe Wu, Gong ZhangMulti Camera Assistant Director: MengYun Hu, ChingFan ChangInterested parties may learn more at:About B'in LiveB'in Live, a major show production company based in Taiwan, has undertaken over 10,000 events since 2014, including concerts, music festivals, galas, award ceremonies, themed exhibitions, and forums. The company offers comprehensive services covering conception, planning, implementation, technical equipment, and follow-up for all kinds of events. B'in Live has steadily grown and thrived, developing a wide range of entertainment services, launching an investment management business to explore and incubate original IPs, forming cross-disciplinary partnerships, and actively expanding into overseas markets.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. Winners are noted for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the performing arts industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the award program aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an influential jury panel of experts, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements, showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+ +39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.