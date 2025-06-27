Mayday 5525 Live Tour By B'in Live Wins Gold In A' Stage Awards

Mayday 5525 Live Tour

Immersive Concert Experience Featuring Innovative 3D LED Spheres Earns Top Honor in Prestigious International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of performing arts design, has announced B'in Live 's "Mayday 5525 Live Tour" as the Gold winner in the Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and execution of the immersive concert experience, which showcases B'in Live's innovative approach to stage design and visual storytelling.The Mayday 5525 Live Tour's groundbreaking stage design, featuring a 12-meter diameter and five 5-meter 3D LED spheres, exemplifies the cutting-edge advancements in the performing arts industry. This innovative setup not only enhances the emotional impact of the performance but also allows for seamless interaction between the artists and the visual elements, setting a new standard for audience engagement and immersion.The award-winning design breaks away from traditional 2D screens, creating a three-dimensional space where images can be seen more clearly and dynamically. As the performance progresses, the LED spheres transform into various elements, such as the earth, moon, balloons, or even abstract concepts like souls, brainwaves, and memories. This unique visualization method brings the music to life, making the performance more powerful and memorable.The recognition from the A' Stage Awards serves as a testament to B'in Live's commitment to pushing the boundaries of stage design and their ability to create unforgettable experiences for audiences. This achievement is expected to inspire future innovations in the performing arts industry, as designers and production companies strive to incorporate immersive technologies and storytelling techniques into their projects.Mayday 5525 Live Tour was designed by Concert Director Yu-Hsuan Wu, Concert Associate Director Sih-Jie Chen, Production Manager Ming-Wen Tan, Visual Director Yen-Chih Chen, Visual Design team members Yen-Chih Chen, Kuan-Wen Chen, Che-Teck Lim, Ya-Chi Yu, Yan-Tung Tsai, and Yu Wang, Stage Design team members Hsing-Hsin Lee and Chin-Hsiang Hsieh, Lighting Design team members Hsiang-Lin Wu, Ssu-Chi Chen, and Jian-Feng Sun, Laser Design team members Chen-Chieh Hsia and Shao-Wei Lin, and Live Sound Design team members Chih-Yang Chuang, Shih-Chieh Huang, Leung-King Au, and Yen-Kai Chuang.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Mayday 5525 Live Tour by B'in Live at the A' Design Awards website:About B'in LiveB'in Live, a major show production company based in Taiwan, has undertaken over ten thousand events since 2014, including concerts, music festivals, galas, award ceremonies, themed exhibitions, and forums. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, from conception and planning to implementation and technical support, ensuring clients receive creative and professional execution of their events. B'in Live has steadily grown and thrived by developing a wider range of entertainment services, launching an investment management business to explore and incubate original IPs, forming cross-disciplinary partnerships, and actively expanding into overseas markets.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners are noted for their visionary approach and the remarkable skill of their creators, serving as benchmarks for excellence and inspiring future generations of designers. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, performing arts industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Golden A' Design Award is an immensely important and prestigious recognition, granted to first-rate designs that are innovative, visionary, and deliver unprecedented value.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the remarkable achievements of designers and brands, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the global design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

