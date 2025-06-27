Pricesmart Announces Change To Previously Scheduled Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSMT ) today announced that it will hold its conference call related to its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Monday, July 14, 2025, rather than Friday, July 11, 2025 as previously announced due to a scheduling conflict. The call will be held at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Monday, July 14. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing toll free (800) 549-8228 for domestic callers or (646) 564-2877 for international callers and asking to join the PriceSmart earnings call. A digital replay will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call through Monday, July 21, 2025, by dialing (888) 660-6264 for domestic callers or (646) 517-3975 for international callers and entering replay passcode 90598#.

As originally announced, the Company plans to release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, July 10, 2025, after the market closes.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 55 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (ten in Colombia; nine in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; six in Guatemala; five in Dominican Republic; four each in Trinidad and El Salvador; three in Honduras; two each in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open one warehouse club in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala in August 2025 and one warehouse club in La Romana, Dominican Republic in the spring of 2026. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate 57 warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, future dividends, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: various political, economic and compliance risks associated with our international operations, adverse changes in economic conditions in our markets, natural disasters, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, our reliance on third party service providers, including those who support transaction and payment processing, data security and other technology services, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of Member, employee or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related factors and challenges, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at , including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law. In addition, these risks are not the only risks that the Company faces. The Company could also be affected by additional factors that apply to all companies operating globally and in the U.S., as well as other risks that are not presently known to the Company or that the Company considers to be immaterial.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations (858) 404-8826 or send an email to [email protected] .

SOURCE PriceSmart, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED