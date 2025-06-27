Small School, Big Stage: Frankfort Girls Track Team Shines At Nike Nationals With Backing From Gameabove Sports

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Frankfort girls track team cemented their place in state history this season, winning the MHSAA Division 4 State Championship and shattering state records in both the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays. Division 4 includes Michigan's smallest high schools, with enrollment under 300 students, but Frankfort's times outpaced schools of all sizes. They also broke records at the Greater Traverse City Honor Roll Meet, which features schools with enrollments topping 2,000 students.

This summer, the team earned qualification for four events at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, a pinnacle of high school track competition. Competing in the Emerging Elite division, the Frankfort athletes proved they belonged on the national stage:



4x100 Relay : Gwyneth Dunaway, Sofia Alaimo Schindler, Alice Luther, and Addison Jarosz powered through a downpour to earn 3rd place with a personal best of 49.66 seconds .

4x200 Relay : The same quartet clocked a 1:45.50 , securing 4th place .

Sprint Medley Relay : Alaimo Schindler, Luther, Dunaway, and Jarosz placed 7th overall and 2nd in their heat , with a time of 4:23.73 , a new personal best. 4x400 Relay : Dunaway, Willa Roth, Jarosz, and Riley LaVack matched a school record with a 4:10.05 , placing 20th nationally.

The journey was more than just medals and rankings. With 2,280 miles traveled, the team returned home with three personal records, two medals, and one new school record. The six athletes who competed embody what it means to be student-athletes: three are multi-sport competitors across three sports, two are dual-sport athletes, and one specializes in track.

"This was an amazing experience for all of us, especially for the young ladies," said Frankfort's girls track coach Ed Schindler, who has guided the team through a historic season. "All of their hard work and dedication were rewarded by having a chance to compete at the Nike Outdoor Track & Field Nationals. We so appreciate the support of GameAbove in helping us make this dream come true."

"We had an amazing experience in Oregon. It was filled with fun, and we created many memories along the way. We're extremely grateful for GameAbove's support. We can't thank them enough!" said Riley LaVack, a member of the 4x400 relay team.

"Thank you for letting us prove that small towns can do big things! It was an amazing experience. We are all so thankful!" added Alice Luther, who competed in three events, including the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

GameAbove Sports' support helped make the national trip possible, continuing the organization's commitment to empowering young athletes and elevating athletic programs that often go overlooked.

"We are incredibly proud to support this remarkable group of student-athletes," said Ashley Beal, Sr. Vice President at GameAbove. "Their achievements on and off the track are exactly the kind of inspiration we aim to elevate. These young ladies from Frankfort prove that greatness can come from anywhere."

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investment, sports entertainment, and media ventures.

