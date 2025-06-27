Abich Financial Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certificationtm
"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said CEO Abe Abich. "We owe our continued success to our amazing team of humble and hard-working professionals at Abich Financial. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."
Abich Financial Services fosters a culture of engagement and recognition. New team members are welcomed with clear support systems and regular check-ins to promote success and alignment. The firm also highlights standout team members through its peer-nominated "Rockstar of the Quarter" award.
As a small firm, AFS prioritizes close connections, transparency, and respect, all of which are key to both employee satisfaction and strong business performance.
THEY'RE HIRING!
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Follow Abich Financial on LinkedIn to stay up to date on job opportunities.
About Abich Financial
Abich Financial Services, helps people retire with dignity and confidence. They've proudly guided over 1,200 families in the DC Metro area toward a secure retirement. As a Phase 2 fiduciary retirement planning firm, their focus is on helping people, primarily 55 and older, to transition successfully from their working careers into retirement. From life goals to tax strategies, they combine all the pieces into a comprehensive, written retirement plan.
Learn more at AbichFinancial and follow Abich Financial Services on Facebook , Youtube , and Instagram . For additional information, email their office at [email protected] or call (571) 577-9968.
Great Place to Work Certification received on May 1, 2025. Voting period was from April 16, 2025 to May 1, 2025. Employees completed the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey and scores were averaged to provide an organization-wide assessment of workplace culture. Abich Financial Services did not compensate Great Place To Work® for certification but did pay for the survey process in accordance with the standard application procedure.
SOURCE Abich Financial Services Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment