Abich Financial Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the VP of Global Recognition at GPTW. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Abich Financial Services stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said CEO Abe Abich. "We owe our continued success to our amazing team of humble and hard-working professionals at Abich Financial. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

Abich Financial Services fosters a culture of engagement and recognition. New team members are welcomed with clear support systems and regular check-ins to promote success and alignment. The firm also highlights standout team members through its peer-nominated "Rockstar of the Quarter" award.

As a small firm, AFS prioritizes close connections, transparency, and respect, all of which are key to both employee satisfaction and strong business performance.

THEY'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Follow Abich Financial on LinkedIn to stay up to date on job opportunities.

About Abich Financial

Abich Financial Services, helps people retire with dignity and confidence. They've proudly guided over 1,200 families in the DC Metro area toward a secure retirement. As a Phase 2 fiduciary retirement planning firm, their focus is on helping people, primarily 55 and older, to transition successfully from their working careers into retirement. From life goals to tax strategies, they combine all the pieces into a comprehensive, written retirement plan.

Learn more at AbichFinancial and follow Abich Financial Services on Facebook , Youtube , and Instagram . For additional information, email their office at [email protected] or call (571) 577-9968.

Great Place to Work Certification received on May 1, 2025. Voting period was from April 16, 2025 to May 1, 2025. Employees completed the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey and scores were averaged to provide an organization-wide assessment of workplace culture. Abich Financial Services did not compensate Great Place To Work® for certification but did pay for the survey process in accordance with the standard application procedure.

SOURCE Abich Financial Services Inc.