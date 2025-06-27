Life Time Opens Eighth California Club At Historic Arden Hills Property In Sacramento On June 27

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Life Time acquired the Arden Hills Athletic & Social Club in late 2023, which has been a mainstay in Sacramento for nearly 70 years. Now, as Life Time Arden, the heart and soul of its beginnings remain, but with transformed, luxury spaces and an unparalleled suite of health and wellness amenities brought to life by nearly 100 Life Time team members.

"Bringing new life to this iconic property provides members an entirely new health and wellness experience that builds upon the legacy of Arden Hills in Sacramento," said Parham Javaheri, Executive Vice President, President Club Operations and Chief of Property Development at Life Time. "Life Time Arden complements our nearby clubs in Roseville and Folsom as we grow across northern California and also reflects a part of our growth strategy to expand in premier markets through strategic acquisitions such as this."

Located at 1220 Arden Hills Lane, the Life Time Arden building spans 78,000 square feet across two levels and extends the site's long-standing legacy of health and community dating back to 1953. Outside, the club boasts several acres for aquatics, racquet sports and social spaces.

The transformed Life Time Arden brings its unparalleled suite of health and wellness amenities. Highlights include:



A 17,000-square-foot workout floor with hundreds of pieces of best-in-class cardio equipment, resistance-training machines and free weights for individual and 1:1 dynamic personal training.

A dedicated recovery space for stretching, innovative water massage and cold therapy chairs, whole body compression technology, percussion devices, metabolic testing, nutrition coaching and more.

Personalized coaching and recovery sessions through Life Time's Dynamic Personal Training and Dynamic Stretch programs.

Dedicated signature Group Training spaces for Life Time's GTX, Alpha, and Ultra Fit formats.

A Mind Body studio and group fitness studio for Life Time's exclusive Class Collection of large group fitness and yoga classes

An indoor lounge with food, drink and golf simulators. Luxurious dressing rooms with showers, lockers, saunas and steam rooms.

In the coming weeks, members will also experience additional areas of the club including:



An outdoor beach club with three outdoor pools (25-yard and 50-meter lap pools and a whirlpool) and multiple seating areas for viewing and social events.

A massive racquet sports area with 10 pickleball courts and nine tennis courts for open play, lessons, clinics and tournaments, along with an indoor pro shop. A 2,600-square-foot space for Kids Academy with youth programming for ages 3 months to 12 years. Children may spend up to 2.5 hours in the Kids Academy daily and enjoy a breadth of activities, including music, sports and child-friendly classes.

Club hours for Life Time Arden are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those interested in membership can join the club's waitlist online at or by calling 916.604.5050.

Life Time Arden joins other Life Time destinations in the Sacramento region, including Life Time Roseville and Life Time Folsom . For more information on the latest Life Time locations coming soon, click here . For a listing of current Life Time locations, click here .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 180 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 43,000 dedicated team members.

