Choosing Your Right Trading Partner With Signalplus
HONG KONG, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalPlus, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is an industry-leading provider of trading software and infrastructure. Trusted by institutional partners across the ecosystem, the company delivers advanced analytical tools for options, perpetuals, and spot markets to traders worldwide.
Key features designed for high-pressure decision-making include:
-
Smart Dealing – live P&L visualisations with one-click order management
Risk Scenario – instant stress tests that model extreme market moves
Trading Compass – AI-curated news flow and alt-coin signals highlight emerging trends
RFQ for Block Trades – transparent and competitive pricing for large trades executed on Deribit
Backed by the recent closing of its $11 million Series B round led by AppWorks and OKX Ventures, SignalPlus reaffirms its commitment to building the best-in-class infrastructure that brings institutional-grade tools to the public domain. Looking ahead, SignalPlus will continue to scale R&D and compliance operations from our Hong Kong base, delivering durable, globally relevant infrastructure for the next chapter of digital-asset markets.
Contact:
Zoe Jiang
+852 83617992
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
