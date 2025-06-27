Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next

FBS analysts say this cycle follows a familiar pattern seen in the past. Historically, Bitcoin often rises strongly about a year after its "halving" - a regular event that reduces the new coin supply. The last halving happened in April 2024, and Bitcoin has already grown over 600% from its 2022 lows. That growth is similar to what happened in past cycles.

"Bitcoin is holding strong, even during short-term drops," FBS experts explain. "This shows demand is high - especially from large investors and new ETFs."

So far in 2025, Bitcoin ETFs in the US have attracted over $5 billion, and now manage more than $130 billion in assets. Many large companies are also buying and holding Bitcoin as part of their long-term plans.

However, there are also warnings to watch. Market sentiment is getting very optimistic - a sign that some investors may be acting out of fear of missing out. Leveraged trading is on the rise again, which can lead to big swings in price. Some analysts believe this may signal that the top is near.

Global events add more uncertainty. In June, tensions in the Middle East caused Bitcoin to drop suddenly, reminding traders that crypto still reacts to fear and global risks. At the same time, new crypto regulations in the US and Europe could either help Bitcoin grow - or slow it down, depending on how they are applied.

Despite these risks, many analysts remain positive. Big banks now expect Bitcoin to reach $200,000 by the end of 2025, driven by strong demand, more investment, and easier monetary policy.

"Bitcoin could still climb higher - especially if the US starts cutting interest rates later this year," FBS analysts say. "But it's important for traders to manage risks and stay prepared."

Users can read the full Bitcoin cycle outlook in the latest FBS analysis .

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute a call to trade, trading advice, or recommendation, and is intended for informational purposes only.

Contact

The FBS Press Office

FBS

[email protected]

Photo :

Logo:

SOURCE FBS