KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting
After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) each of Mr. Yu Zhang, Mr. Xu Chen is re-elected as an executive director of the Company, Mr. Haiyang Yu is re-elected as a non-executive director of the Company and each of Mr. Yonggang Sun and Ms. Hongyu Liu is re-elected as an independent non-executive director of the Company, and (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares (including any sale and/or transfer of treasury shares) and a general unconditional mandate to purchase the Company's own shares and/or ADSs, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the notice of the AGM.
About KANZHUN LIMITED
KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.
For more information, please visit .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ...
In China:
PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: ...
In the United States:
PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment