ERES Announces Timing Of Second Quarter 2025 Results & Conference Call

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the ERES senior management team on:

Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: +1 (833) 950-0062

International: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 173557

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the ERES website at – click on“Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany senior management's comments during the conference call will be available on the ERES website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at and our public disclosure at .

ABOUT ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at March 31, 2025, ERES owned 2,594 residential suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owned one commercial property in Germany and one commercial property in Belgium, with a total fair value of approximately €729.1 million. For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ at .