Xpres Spa Named One Of Yelp's Most Loved Airport Brands

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the“Company”), a leading provider of wellness solutions for people on the go, is proud to share that Xpres Spa has been named one of Yelp's“Most Loved Airport Brands .” Based off millions of reviews and ratings from U.S. travelers, Xpres Spa was ranked 10 out of 25 brands that have earned a loyal following among travelers.

“Yelp's recognition reinforces what we've seen firsthand: travelers are increasingly seeking comfort and quality at the airport,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO of XWELL.“Whether they're arriving early to browse wellness-focused products or turning to sleeping pods during a long delay, they know Xpres Spa is there, and they're making the most of it. We're honored by this recognition and excited to extend our mission of self-care for all into new spaces this year.”

New Locations in Clearwater and Penn Station

This summer, XWELL will open its first out-of-airport locations in Clearwater, Florida and New York's Penn Station. These openings mark a pivotal step in making premium self-care more accessible for consumers in high-traffic, high-need environments.

In Clearwater, the Company will launch a wellness center offering its core treatments-massage, skincare, and recovery-in a standalone, modern retail setting. In New York, the Penn Station location will serve as a grab-and-go destination for wellness essentials tailored to busy commuters.

Momentum Continues with Purposeful Partnerships

In addition to geographic growth, XWELL is broadening its reach through new strategic partnerships. Most recently, the Company announced a multi-year collaboration with the Orlando Magic , officially designating XWELL as the“Official Wellness Spa” of the NBA Team.

Looking Ahead

In the weeks and months ahead, XWELL will continue to build on its momentum with additional location announcements, strategic partnerships with federal institutions, and a rollout plan that includes wellness access across both rural and metropolitan regions – ensuring its services are equitable, scalable, and rooted in real community needs.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a global wellness holding company that operates a portfolio of brands dedicated to health, beauty, and self-care, including XpresSpa®, TreatTM, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointeTM. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas across the country, XWELL is redefining the modern wellness experience through innovation, personalization, and accessibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

