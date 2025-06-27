Global 3D Printing Plastics Market To Reach $5.15 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 23.7%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 3D Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.

Anticipated for significant expansion, the 3D printing plastics market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It is predicted to grow from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $2.2 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.4%. Prevailing factors driving growth during this period include the rise in the healthcare sector, growth in the aerospace industry, increased demand for customized products, and an uptick in the manufacturing sector coupled with a consequential rise in plastic demand.

What Are The Expectations For The 3D Printing Plastics Market's Future Growth?

Moving forward, the 3D printing plastics market size is expected to observe further exponential growth. Calculated to reach $5.15 billion in 2029, a maintained compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.7% is expected. The ascendancy during the forecast period can be credited to a burgeoning automotive sector, timely regulatory approvals, a rising defense and military sector, and escalating construction activities. Major trends set to impact this period's growth include the emergence of metal-plastic hybrid printing, eco-friendly and biodegradable 3D printing plastics, mass customization, and AI and generative design, along with collaborations among companies.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Key 3D Printing Plastics Market Drivers?

A decisive growth driver is the increasingly frequent dental procedures. Dental procedures, intended for wide-ranging medical treatments and interventions performed by dental professionals, employ 3D printing plastics extensively for creating custom dental implants, crowns, bridges, and orthodontic devices with exceptional precision and patient-specific designs.

Who Are The Key 3D Printing Plastics Market Players?

Undeniably, key industry players play a significant role in shaping the market. Major companies operating in the 3D printing plastics market include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Arkema SA, Electro Optical Systems GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Carbon Inc., and others. These companies are at the forefront of market advancements, developing innovative products to enhance the versatility and performance of additive manufacturing processes.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



How Is The 3D Printing Plastics Market Segmented?

Of significant note, the 3D printing plastics market is segmented by type, form, application, and end-use industry. By type, it includes Photopolymers, ABS, PLA, Polyamide, among other types. By form, the segmentation includes Powder, Filament, and Ink. The applications span Prototyping and Manufacturing, with end-use industries ranging from Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics and Consumer Goods to numerous other end-users.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The 3D Printing Plastics Market?

Regional to the industry, North America emerged as the largest region in the 3D printing plastics market in 2024. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. View more details about this market: Report Link

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Printing And Related Support Activities Global Market Report 2025



Printing Inks Global Market Report 2025



Print Media Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.