'Serious Concern': Congress As CM Yadav's Convoy Stopped By Contaminated Fuel
A bizarre incident was reported when the Chief Minister's convoy was heading towards Ratlam earlier in the morning.
Vehicles were refueled at a petrol pump (Bharat Petrol Pump) located in Dosigaon in Ratlam.
All affected vehicles were towed away, and the petrol pump was promptly sealed by authorities for investigation.
Initially suspected to be a technical snag, the problem took a startling turn when an investigation revealed that the diesel filled in these vehicles was heavily contaminated with water.
A video surfaced on social media where a driver of an affected vehicle, was heard saying, "the convoy was coming from Indore, and the vehicles were going to be added to CM Mohan Yadav's convoy today."
He also added that after the petrol pump branch in Ratlam filled, which was diesel, some of the cars from the convoy stopped on the highway.
The driver also said that a complaint was registered with the authorities, who then reached the spot.
The incident triggered panic within the administration, prompting immediate action.
Authorities swiftly sealed the concerned fuel station, and samples of the diesel have been sent for laboratory testing.
Reacting to this bizarre incident, former Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress Media In-charge, Mukesh Nayak, said that the incident was shocking, and it should be attributed as lapses in the Chief Minister's security.
"It is a really shocking incident. What could be more shocking that the Chief Minister's convoy was supplied contaminated fuel. If this incident is true, then anything can happen under the leadership of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh," Nayak added.
Following the incident, Ratlam district administration has launched a thorough investigation into the matter and has assured stringent action against those found responsible once the final reports are submitted.
