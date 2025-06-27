Artificial Intelligence Will Boost Agricultural Productivity: Rajasthan CM Sharma
Addressing a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence which was focused on agricultural reforms, multi-modal logistics development, and employment-oriented training, CM Sharma said the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture will significantly enhance farm productivity.
He added that state-of-the-art skill training will empower the youth, and an investment-friendly ecosystem will transform Rajasthan's industrial landscape.
The Chief Minister highlighted that the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture, announced in the state budget, will play a crucial role in solving sectoral challenges through modern technology.
He directed officials to expand skill training in agriculture, ensuring both qualitative growth in farming and employment generation for the youth.
Sharma stated that Rajasthan offers vast opportunities for investors, supported by the government's proactive measures like the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, new industry-friendly policies, and the effective implementation of a Single Window Clearance System.
In line with it, the Rajasthan Logistics Policy 2025 has been introduced to reduce logistics costs and improve industrial connectivity.
He added that the 2025-26 budget includes a provision for developing logistics parks linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), which will elevate Rajasthan's logistics capabilities to a new level.
Sharma reiterated his government's commitment to making the youth "future-ready and industry-ready" through world-class skill training. He instructed officials to take all necessary steps to enhance the quality and reach of vocational training.
During the meeting, presentations were made on the proposed AI-based Centre of Excellence in Agriculture, Polytechnic Skill Development Centers, and the development of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks.
Senior officials and public representatives from relevant departments were present at the event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment