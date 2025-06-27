Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
FBS , one of the leading global brokers, has released a new market analysis asking the big question:“ Has Bitcoin's bull run peaked - or is another major rally still ahead in 2025?” .
According to the article, Bitcoin is now trading between $106,000 and $110,000. Some traders believe this is just a pause before the final surge, while others think the market may have already reached its high point.
So far in 2025, Bitcoin ETFs in the US have attracted over $5 billion, and now manage more than $130 billion in assets. Many large companies are also buying and holding Bitcoin as part of their long-term plans.
However, there are also warnings to watch. Market sentiment is getting very optimistic - a sign that some investors may be acting out of fear of missing out. Leveraged trading is on the rise again, which can lead to big swings in price. Some analysts believe this may signal that the top is near.
Global events add more uncertainty. In June, tensions in the Middle East caused Bitcoin to drop suddenly, reminding traders that crypto still reacts to fear and global risks. At the same time, new crypto regulations in the US and Europe could either help Bitcoin grow - or slow it down, depending on how they are applied.
Despite these risks, many analysts remain positive. Big banks now expect Bitcoin to reach $200,000 by the end of 2025, driven by strong demand, more investment, and easier monetary policy.
