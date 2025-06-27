Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Seychelles And Lebanon Establishes Diplomatic Relations


2025-06-27 08:11:20
(MENAFN- APO Group)


In the spirit of promoting bilateral relations and the strengthening of friendship, the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Lebanon have formally established diplomatic relations through the signing of a Joint Communiqué on the 25th of June 2025.

The establishment is founded on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and respect for international law and cooperation, and will allow for the promotion of exchanges in various fields of mutual interests for the benefit of the two countries.

The signing took place in New York between the Permanent Representative of Seychelles to the United Nations, Ambassador Ian Madeleine, and the Chargé d'affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations, Ambassador Hadi Hachem.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Seychelles.

MENAFN27062025004934011406ID1109732290

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search