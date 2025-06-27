Seychelles And Lebanon Establishes Diplomatic Relations

In the spirit of promoting bilateral relations and the strengthening of friendship, the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Lebanon have formally established diplomatic relations through the signing of a Joint Communiqué on the 25th of June 2025.

The establishment is founded on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and respect for international law and cooperation, and will allow for the promotion of exchanges in various fields of mutual interests for the benefit of the two countries.

The signing took place in New York between the Permanent Representative of Seychelles to the United Nations, Ambassador Ian Madeleine, and the Chargé d'affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations, Ambassador Hadi Hachem.

