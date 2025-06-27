Incorrect Income Tax Filing May Lead To Heavy Penalties All You Need To Know
- ITR-1 (Sahaj) – For those with a single salary income up to ₹50 lakhs. ITR-2 – For those with investments in stocks, property, or overseas assets. ITR-3 – For those earning income from business or profession. ITR-4 – For those filing based on presumptive income (Sugam). ITR-5, 6, 7 – For partnerships, corporate entities, and trusts.
- Verify 26AS statement and Annual Information Statement (AIS). Salaried individuals should have Form 16. Proof of home loan interest, capital gains, etc., should be ready. Bank account, dividend income details should be recorded.
- Choose the correct form. Keep all supporting documents ready. Verify 26AS and AIS. Don't skip e-verification. Carefully consider old vs. new tax regimes.
Incorrect filing leads to penalties and refund delays. Exercise extreme caution.
Late Filing:
- Income > Rs 5 lakhs: Rs 5,000 penalty. Income < Rs 5 lakhs: Rs 1,000 penalty.
Late Tax Payment:
- Annual interest on tax due. 1% monthly interest under Sec. 234A, 234B, 234C.
Incorrect Information (Income, Deduction, Bank details):
- 50% penalty on tax (for miscalculation). 100%-200% penalty (for intentional errors).
Wrong Form Selection:
- Considered a Defective Return. Income Tax Department issues notice. Filing becomes invalid if not corrected within 15 days.
Filing without verifying TDS Details:
- Refund delays. Excess tax deduction. Need to file revised return.
Filing without maintaining Books of Accounts (for businesses/professionals):
- ₹25,000 penalty for no Books of Accounts. Additional Rs 1 lakh penalty for avoiding audit without Books.
Late Audit Report Filing:
- Up to Rs 1.5 lakh penalty. 0.5% of income for the delay period (lesser amount).
Best Practices:
- Choose the correct form. Verify 26AS and AIS. File before the deadline. Don't forget e-verification. Keep necessary documents ready.
