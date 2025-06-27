Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mamata Banerjee Shares 'Tea By The Sea' With Monkey, West Bengal CM's Instagram Post Goes Viral


2025-06-27 08:10:28
(MENAFN- Live Mint) West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, is one of those politicians who is considered a nature lover, and her recent Instagram post sharing 'tea by the sea with a monkey had garnered attention.

In the latest post, Mamata Banerjee took to Instagram to post on feeding a monkey by the sea at Digha beach.

She wrote,“When tea by the sea leads to an unspoken bond.”

Mamata Banerjee has over 431K followers, and she has 335 posts on Instagram. But this particular post have been liked by over 22K users.

Mamata Banerjee performs aarti in Digha:

On the occasion on Rath Yatra, West Bengal Chief Minister was also seen performing aarti as the first-ever Rath Yatra at the Lord Jagannath temple in Digha began.

She even performed the sacred ritual of sweeping the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra with a golden broom during the first-ever Rath Yatra at the Lord Jagannath temple in Digha.

More to come...

