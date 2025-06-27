India Exports First Batch Of Rose-Scented Litchis To Qatar

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: India has dispatched its first-ever consignment of rose-scented litchis to Qatar, marking a significant step in its push to expand exports of high-value horticultural produce, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

The shipment, comprising one tonne of the premium litchis from Pathankot, Punjab, was sent to Doha on 23 June, with support from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda). A smaller, half-tonne batch was simultaneously exported to Dubai.

The fruit-known for its delicate floral aroma and juicy sweetness-has long been associated with Bihar's Mithila region. Litchis are believed to have arrived in India from China over 300 years ago, travelling through Assam and Bengal before taking root in Bihar.

But the centre of gravity for litchi cultivation has shifted. Once India's undisputed leader in litchi production, Bihar's output has declined sharply-falling 43% over the past decade. From accounting for nearly two-thirds of India's litchis in 2001-02, the state now contributes less than a quarter. States like Punjab, Jharkhand, and Odisha have stepped in to fill the gap.

The rose-scented litchis shipped to Qatar were grown by farmer Prabhat Singh in Sujanpur, with support from the Punjab horticulture department and retail major Lulu Group. The fruit was packed in refrigerated containers to preserve freshness and meet export standards.

"This milestone initiative underscores the excellence of India's horticultural produce and highlights the country's growing agri-export capabilities," the ministry said in a statement.“It offers immense opportunities for farming communities by providing international market access for their fresh and high-value produce.”

India's overall fruit and vegetable exports rose to $3.87 billion in FY25, a 5.7% increase over the previous year. While traditional favourites like mangoes and bananas still lead the charts, newer offerings such as cherries, jamun, and now rose-scented litchis are gaining ground.

"These efforts reflect the government commitment to expanding the agri-export basket, empowering farmers, and enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian produce," the statement said.

"With focused interventions, Apeda continues to play a key role in enabling market access for FPOs, FPCs, and agri-exporters-solidifying India's position as a global leader in agricultural and processed food products," it added.