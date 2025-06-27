Cineverse Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Results
|
CINEVERSE CORP.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
13,941
|
|
|
$
|
5,167
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
15,752
|
|
|
|
15,106
|
Employee retention tax credit
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
1,671
|
Content advances
|
|
|
6,736
|
|
|
|
9,345
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
1,573
|
|
|
|
1,432
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
38,081
|
|
|
|
32,721
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,876
|
|
|
|
2,276
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
18,168
|
|
|
|
18,328
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
6,799
|
|
|
|
6,799
|
Content advances, net of current portion
|
|
|
4,053
|
|
|
|
2,551
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
2,539
|
|
|
|
1,703
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
72,516
|
|
|
$
|
64,378
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
31,109
|
|
|
$
|
20,817
|
Line of credit, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
6,301
|
Current portion of earnout and deferred consideration on purchase of business
|
|
|
2,956
|
|
|
|
3,294
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
401
|
Current portion of deferred revenue
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
436
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
34,435
|
|
|
|
31,249
|
Deferred consideration on purchase, net of current portion
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
457
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
|
462
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
59
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
34,724
|
|
|
|
32,228
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
3,559
|
|
|
|
3,559
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
194
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
548,405
|
|
|
|
545,996
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
|
(12,193)
|
|
|
|
(11,978)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(500,908)
|
|
|
|
(504,153)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(305)
|
|
|
|
(345)
|
Total stockholders' equity of Cineverse Corp.
|
|
|
38,752
|
|
|
|
33,273
|
Deficit attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(960)
|
|
|
|
(1,122)
|
Total equity
|
|
|
37,792
|
|
|
|
32,151
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
72,516
|
|
|
$
|
64,378
|
CINEVERSE CORP.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except for per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
For the Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
15,575
|
|
|
$
|
9,863
|
|
|
$
|
78,181
|
|
|
$
|
49,131
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct operating
|
|
|
7,038
|
|
|
|
2,033
|
|
|
|
38,776
|
|
|
|
19,131
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
5,396
|
|
|
|
6,816
|
|
|
|
27,684
|
|
|
|
27,904
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,014
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
3,797
|
|
|
|
3,771
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14,025
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14,025
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
13,448
|
|
|
|
23,859
|
|
|
|
70,257
|
|
|
|
64,831
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
2,127
|
|
|
|
(13,995)
|
|
|
|
7,924
|
|
|
|
(15,700)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(1,255)
|
|
|
|
(286)
|
|
|
|
(4,365)
|
|
|
|
(1,066)
|
Gain (loss) from investment in Metaverse
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
(538)
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
(4,299)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
(190)
|
Net income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
(14,678)
|
|
|
|
3,870
|
|
|
|
(21,255)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(106)
|
|
|
|
(10)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
858
|
|
|
|
(14,676)
|
|
|
|
3,764
|
|
|
|
(21,265)
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
(48)
|
|
|
|
(162)
|
|
|
|
(142)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests
|
|
|
851
|
|
|
|
(14,724)
|
|
|
|
3,602
|
|
|
|
(21,407)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
(90)
|
|
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
|
(356)
|
|
|
|
(350)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
761
|
|
|
$
|
(14,811)
|
|
|
$
|
3,246
|
|
|
$
|
(21,757)
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
(1.10)
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
(1.78)
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
(1.10)
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
(1.78)
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
15,958
|
|
|
|
13,525
|
|
|
|
15,814
|
|
|
|
12,253
|
Diluted
|
|
|
18,518
|
|
|
|
13,525
|
|
|
|
17,818
|
|
|
|
12,253
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, merger and acquisition costs, restructuring, transition and acquisitions expense, net, goodwill impairment and certain other items.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a financial metric to measure the financial performance of the business, because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of its fundamental business activities. For this reason, we believe Adjusted EBITDA will also be useful to others, including our stockholders, as a valuable financial metric.
We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net income (loss) from continuing operations as an indicator of operating performance. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is useful both to management and investors when evaluating our performance and comparing our performance with that of our competitors. We also use Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, and to evaluate our financial performance because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain incremental expenses or non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation charges, that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure, and therefore a reconciliation between net income (loss) from operations and Adjusted EBITDA has been provided in the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) from operations as an indicator of performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Following is the reconciliation of our consolidated net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
For the Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
$
|
858
|
|
|
$
|
(14,676)
|
|
|
$
|
3,764
|
|
|
$
|
(21,265)
|
Add Backs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
10
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,355
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
4,138
|
|
|
|
3,771
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
4,365
|
|
|
|
1,066
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
|
1,925
|
|
|
|
1,439
|
(Gain) loss from equity investment in Metaverse
|
|
|
(34)
|
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
|
(176)
|
|
|
|
4,299
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
|
(142)
|
|
|
|
(135)
|
|
|
|
(140)
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
(48)
|
|
|
|
(162)
|
|
|
|
(142)
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14,025
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14,025
|
Transition-related costs
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
1,335
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
4,002
|
|
|
$
|
1,553
|
|
|
$
|
13,917
|
|
|
$
|
4,398
