Immutable-Based TOKYO BEAST Hits #1 On Japan App Store
SYDNEY, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable-based TOKYO BEAST hit number 1 on Japan App Store within 48 hours of launch, amassing over 300,000 downloads. This presents a new record for the Web3 gaming industry as the Japan gaming market is one of the largest in the world at $27 Billion, with the highest spending per user.
Following the hyped launch, TOKYO BEAST hit top 8 on Kick in the week after, streaming more views than Minecraft, Call of Duty, CS:GO 2, and FIFA. Many creators including former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson have also been noted for live streaming the game on Kick.Continue Reading
TOKYO BEAST marks Immutable's third partnership with a multi billion dollar AAA gaming company and signals the company's focus on the Japanese gaming sector. "Japan has always been a global powerhouse in gaming," says Robbie Ferguson, Co-founder and President of Immutable. "TOKYO BEAST is a clear indicator that Web3 gaming can achieve mainstream success in one of the most influential gaming markets in the world."
About Immutable
Immutable is a global leader in Web3 gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player. Its end-to-end gaming platform, including Immutable Play and Passport, makes it seamless and secure for developers to build and scale games on Ethereum without compromising player experience. Immutable Play offers a full suite of tools to help developers launch and grow successful games, while Immutable Passport provides players with a secure, frictionless identity and wallet solution designed for mainstream onboarding.
With more than 625 well-funded games onboarded and over $300 million USD raised from top-tier investors including Temasek, Tencent, BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, and Galaxy Interactive, Immutable is the fastest-growing ecosystem in Web3 gaming in 2025.
About TOKYO BEAST
A new style of gameplay that incorporates blockchain technology to introduce a win-loss prediction element, offering players the opportunity to compete for prizes. The game's setting takes place in future Tokyo, in the year 2124. It is a world where androids with a will, called replicants, have become widespread, and humans are living a cozy and rich life as their owners. Set in a world where technology and combat entertainment converge, "XENO-karate" is a high-stakes tournament where androids known as "BEAST" battle for supremacy. Originally designed as cutting-edge replicants, BEAST models once dominated the world and are now central to this next-generation competition.
Players engage with the game in two ways: as competitors or as spectators predicting match outcomes. Competitor players assemble a team of four BEAST androids and enter the "XENO-karate" tournament, strategizing their way to the top. Meanwhile, spectators can predict the results of weekend championship matches. Accurate predictions are rewarded with in-game items, including jewels and virtual currency.
The combination of strategic battles and outcome predictions creates a unique sense of anticipation and excitement unmatched in other gaming experiences.
Teaser trailer:
