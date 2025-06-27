403
Alive Wellness Clinics Welcomes Riddhima Kapoor Sahni As A Friend Of The Brand
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 27th June 2025, New Delhi – In a thoughtful convergence of purpose and presence, Alive Wellness Clinics, India's leading destination for integrative skincare and wellness, welcomes Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as its newest Brand Confidante and Friend of the Brand.
A true Bollywood blue blood, Riddhima has gracefully stayed away from the silver screen till now, yet her charm and unmistakable aura speak of a legacy steeped in cinematic royalty, an icon shaped by heritage, yet entirely her own.
Riddhima joins the Alive family as a face and a believer. A long-time patron of the brand, her partnership is a natural evolution of shared values, authenticity, self-care, and an unwavering commitment to holistic well-being.
"Alive has been a part of my wellness journey long before this official partnership," shares Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. "What sets Alive apart for me is its unique blend of cutting-edge science and a deeply intuitive understanding of individual needs. It's about understanding me, my lifestyle, my goals. Every experience feels curated, not clinical. Finding a space that understands both the skin and the spirit is rare, and I'm proud to lend my voice to a brand I genuinely love."
Alive Wellness Clinics, founded by internationally acclaimed dermatologist Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, has been at the forefront of India's wellness movement for over 25 years, since its inception in 1997. Now with ten state-of-the-art clinics and growing rapidly, Alive is redefining beauty and health through a patient-centric model that blends cutting-edge medical technology with time-tested practices.
Alive offers comprehensive treatments across skin, body, hair, and regenerative medicine, guided by a multidisciplinary team of dermatologists, nutritionists, and wellness experts. From aesthetic dermatology and hair restoration to body contouring and regenerative therapies, every service is designed with the intention to deliver visible results and meaningful, lasting transformation.
Signature treatments across clinics include:
- Emerald Green Light Laser: Alive is the first in North India and the second pan-India to offer this cutting-edge technology for non-invasive fat loss.
- Triton: The world's first patented multi-wavelength workstation for laser hair reduction.
- Body Lounge: an integrated space offering CoolSculpting, Emerald, Emsculpt, Exilis, Lymphatic Drainage, and more, supported by expert nutrition guidance and the latest GLP-1 management.
- Regenerative medicine treatments include growth factors and exosomes.
- Alive Wellness Clinics is one of the rare clinics that offers advanced Hair, Skin, Body, and Regenerative treatments all under one roof.
"Riddhima embodies the Alive philosophy – graceful, grounded, and wellness-forward," says celebrity dermatologist Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, Founder of Alive Wellness Clinics. "She represents the evolving Indian woman who wants more than aesthetic perfection – she seeks balance, strength, and self-awareness. Together, we aim to inspire a movement toward conscious, intelligent self-care."
Alive believes wellness isn't a trend; it's a lifestyle. It's about building inner resilience, not just refining outer beauty. It's about empowering patients with knowledge, care, and treatments that support long-term well-being.
As part of its evolving journey, Alive Wellness Clinics is proud to introduce its new regenerative medicine vertical, Alive & Well, a premium skincare brand and wellness space dedicated to longevity, vitality, and future-forward solutions. Created by Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, Alive & Well offers dermatologist-formulated, clean products tailored for Indian skin, backed by over 25 years of clinical expertise.
With Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as Friend of the Brand, Alive Wellness Clinics is poised to scale its vision of becoming India's most trusted 360° wellness destination, a brand that honours individuality, nurtures confidence, and redefines modern self-care.
About Alive Wellness Clinics
Established in 1997 by Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, Alive Wellness Clinics has become synonymous with transformative skin and wellness care in India. With a belief that beauty is more than skin deep, the clinics combine advanced dermatology, clean science, and holistic healing into one cohesive experience. From personalised consultations to innovative therapies, Alive is where modern expertise meets mindful living.
