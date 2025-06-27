403
Israeli Occupation Airstrike Skills One, Injures 11 In S. Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 27 (KUNA) -- An Israeli occupation airstrike targeting an apartment in Nabatieh in south Lebanon killed one woman and injured 11 others on Friday, said the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
"According to preliminary figures, an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in Nabatieh resulted in the death of one woman and injured eleven others," the Ministry of Public Health's Emergency Operations Center announced.
Four people were injured in an earlier wave of Israeli occupation airstrikes across southern Lebanon, all of whom were treated in emergency departments, the ministry added. (pickup previous)
