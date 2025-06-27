Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Airstrike Skills One, Injures 11 In S. Lebanon


2025-06-27 08:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 27 (KUNA) -- An Israeli occupation airstrike targeting an apartment in Nabatieh in south Lebanon killed one woman and injured 11 others on Friday, said the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
"According to preliminary figures, an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in Nabatieh resulted in the death of one woman and injured eleven others," the Ministry of Public Health's Emergency Operations Center announced.
Four people were injured in an earlier wave of Israeli occupation airstrikes across southern Lebanon, all of whom were treated in emergency departments, the ministry added. (pickup previous)
ayb


MENAFN27062025000071011013ID1109732209

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search