Constellis Awarded Global Protective Services MATOC Contract From U.S. Army Contracting Command

HERNDON, Va., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis was awarded a contract to perform Global Protective Services (GPS) by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Rock Island (ACC/RI) through its Triple Canopy subsidiary on June 13, 2025.

"Constellis is excited to continue providing trusted security services for ACC/RI and all Department of Defense (DoD), Geographic Combatant Commands (CCMDs)," says Paul Donahue, Global Support Services (GSS) Division President. "The GPS contract remains one of Constellis' highest priorities, enabling us to help our clients achieve their unique security goals in today's rapidly changing environments."

GPS provides armed and unarmed guards and protective security services in support of DoD and other agencies as required in accordance with 10 U.S. Code Section 2465. The contract has a ceiling value of $10.3B with a 10-year ordering period and phases out its predecessor contract, Security Support Services – Global (SSS-G). To learn more about the services Constellis offers, including ones like this contract, visit .

About Constellis

Constellis provides comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure as well as end-to-end training and risk management. Operating globally and based in Herndon, Virginia, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include logistics and life support, technical services, contingency operations, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, K-9, emergency response, fleet maintenance, construction, background investigations, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

SOURCE Constellis

