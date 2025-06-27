HCW Biologics To Showcase Important Updates On IND-Enabling Studies And Preclinical Success Of Its Novel Multi-Specific T-Cell Engagers Against Solid Tumors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tetra-functional T-cell engagers activate T cells and simultaneously reduce immunosuppression, with potent and antigen-specific anti-pancreatic cancer activities at dose levels that are well tolerated

Presentation at the Phoenix Best Science Series by HonorHealth Research Institute

on June 27, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (the“Company” or“HCW Biologics”), (NASDAQ: HCWB), a U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between inflammation and age-related diseases, announced today that its scientists have successfully developed second-generation, multi-specific T-cell engagers against solid tumors, particularly for pancreatic cancer, using its novel proprietary TRBC product discovery and development platform technology.

The TRBC technology enabled the Company to construct T-cell engagers that not only target cancer antigens and CD3 activation of effector T cells, but also simultaneously reduce the immunosuppression in tumor microenvironment. Such immunosuppression plays a pivotal role in reducing effector T-cell infiltration and anti-tumor efficacy in solid tumors. The Company's two lead T-cell engagers target tissue factor and mesothelin, which are proven solid tumor antigens. These product candidates exhibit potent and antigen-specific anti-pancreatic cancer activities both in vitro and in humanized mouse models at dose levels that are well tolerated. Dr. Hing C. Wong, Founder and CEO of the Company, will present the details of these IND-enabling studies as an invited speaker for the Phoenix Best Science Series, hosted by HonorHealth Research Institute, located at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, on June 27, 2025.

Dr. Wong stated,“T-cell engagers revolutionized the immunotherapeutic approach against cancer. Currently, T-cell engagers have approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used in the treatment of a small number of indications, including various hematological and solid tumors. Now, we are very excited to report that our proprietary TRBC product discovery platform can be used to create potentially highly effective T-cell engagers against difficult-to-treat solid tumors by using exceptional targets while managing immunosuppression. In our preclinical studies, after treatment with our TRBC-based T-cell engagers, there was 100% survival among tumor-bearing mice in the test group, whereas none of the untreated mice survived. We believe our approach could expand the number of indications that can be treated with T-cell engagers, including enhancing health span for patients suffering with solid tumors, especially diseases such as pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma.”

Dr. Wong continued,“I am very honored to be invited to present at the Phoenix Best Science Series, organized by HonorHealth Research Institute, and join a renowned group of medical and research experts who are at the forefront of the treatment of pancreatic cancer. I look forward to sharing, with this esteemed group, our findings and the basis for our confidence in the potential of our innovative TRBC technology and its derived T-cell engagers against pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors. We believe we are at the cutting edge for expanding the indications that may be treated with T-cell engagers.”

About HCW Biologics:

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary immunotherapies to treat diseases promoted by chronic inflammation, especially age-related and senescence-associated diseases. The Company's immunotherapeutics represent a new class of drug that it believes have the potential to fundamentally change the treatment of cancer and many other diseases and conditions that are promoted by chronic inflammation - and in doing so, improve patients' quality of life and potentially extend longevity. Chronic inflammation, including inflammaging, is believed to be a significant contributing factor to senescence-associated diseases and conditions that diminish healthspan, including many types of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as many indications that impact quality-of-life that are not life-threatening. The Company's lead product candidate, HCW9302, was developed using the Company's legacy TOBITM (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) platform. The Company has created another drug discovery technology, the TRBC platform, which is not based on Tissue Factor. The TRBC platform has the capability to construct immunotherapeutics that not only activate and target immune responses but are also equipped with receptors that specifically target cancerous or infected cells. This platform is a versatile scaffold that enables the creation of multiple classes of immunotherapeutic compounds: Class I: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators; Class II: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Class III: Multi-Specific Targeting Fusions and Enhanced Immune Cell Engagers. These novel immunotherapeutics can be used to treat a wide range of disease indications, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and improving quality of life conditions. The Company has constructed over 50 molecules using the TRBC platform, including HCW11-002, HCW11-006, HCW11-018 and HCW11-027. Further preclinical evaluation studies are currently being conducted for these three molecules the Company has selected based on promising early data. The Company has two licensing programs in which it has licensed exclusive rights for some of its proprietary molecules. See the Company Pipeline at

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release contain“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,”“will,”“may,”“should,”“estimate,”“project,”“outlook,”“forecast” or other similar words and include, the potential for a future transaction and sharing proceeds therefrom; the actual success and potency of T-cell engagers; whether T-cell engagers have antigen-specific anti-pancreatic cancer activities both in vitro and in humanized mouse models at dose levels that are well tolerated; whether T-cell engagers are effective in treatment of solid tumors and pancreatic cancers. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the annual report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 28, 2025, the latest Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025 and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Dr. Peter Rhode

Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Clinical Operations

HCW Biologics Inc.

...