MASIMO CORPORATION INVESTIGATION ALERT: Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Potential Breach Of Fiduciary Duties By Masimo Officers And Directors
Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating Masimo Corporation?
The investigation follows a court ruling issued on or around November 5, 2024, which partially denied Masimo's motion to dismiss a shareholder class action lawsuit. The court allowed certain claims to proceed. These claims stem from allegations that the company misrepresented the financial performance of Sound United and misled investors about the integration process.
Shareholder Rights: What Should MASI Investors Do?
If you are a current or long-term shareholder of Masimo Corporation, you may have legal claims that could be pursued on behalf of the company against its leadership. These claims seek to protect and recover shareholder value.
You can join the investigation directly by visiting:
For more information or to discuss your legal options, contact lead analyst Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or email .... Please include your phone number in the email.
About Johnson Fistel, PLLP
Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights and securities litigation firm, representing both individual and institutional investors. With offices in California, New York, Georgia, Colorado, and Idaho, the firm regularly handles complex securities class action and shareholder derivative lawsuits nationwide.
Contact Information:
Johnson Fistel, PLLP
501 W. Broadway, Suite 800
San Diego, CA 92101
James Baker or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.
(619) 814-4471
... | ...
Attorney Advertising.
Past outcomes do not guarantee future results. Legal services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.
This communication was paid for by Johnson Fistel, LLP. Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment