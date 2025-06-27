Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kaldvík AS: Annual General Meeting Held


2025-06-27 08:01:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frøya, 27 June 2025: The annual general meeting of Kaldvík AS was held today on 27 June 2025 at 12:00 hours (CEST) with approximately 61.24% of all shares entitled to vote present either in person or by proxy.

A copy of the minutes is attached to this announcement. All resolutions were approved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors.

For further information, please contact:
Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)
Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

  • Kaldvik AS AGM minutes 27 June 2025

