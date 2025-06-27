CAPREIT Announces Timing Of Second Quarter 2025 Results & Conference Call
|Thursday, August 7, 2025
A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the CAPREIT senior management team on:
|Friday, August 8, 2025 at 9:00 am ET
The telephone numbers for the conference call are:
|Canadian Toll Free: +1 (833) 950-0062
|International: +1 (929) 526-1599
|Access Code: 139947
The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the CAPREIT website at – click on“For Investors” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year after the webcast at the same link.
The slide presentation to accompany senior management's comments during the conference call will be available on the CAPREIT website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.
For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at and our public disclosures at
ABOUT CAPREIT
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 46,800 residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.9 billion. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at .
For more information, please contact:
|CAPREIT
|CAPREIT
|CAPREIT
|Mr. Mark Kenney
|Mr. Stephen Co
|Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|Chief Investment Officer
|(416) 861-9404
|(416) 306-3009
|(647) 535-2544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment