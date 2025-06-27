Key Trend Revolutionizing The Port & Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market In 2025: Trade Expansion Boosts Demand

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Port & Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.

The port & material handling equipment vehicle market has experienced significant growth in recent years. Predicted to expand from a worth of $22.99 billion in 2024 to an impressive $24.41 billion in 2025, this sector manifests a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. This remarkable growth in the historic period is driven by various factors including, increased global trade, the rising popularity of containerization, growth in e-commerce and logistics, substantial developments in port infrastructure, and a focused attention on safety, ergonomics, and environmental regulations.

What Is The Port & Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market Growth Forecast ?

Furthermore, the market is projected to continue its strong growth trend in the coming years, reaching $30.38 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6%. This projected growth can be attributed to the adoption of autonomous vehicles, growth in the renewable energy sector, the emergence of smart ports and digital transformation, customization for specific cargo types, and the development of green ports. Other

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What's Driving Port & Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market Growth?

A key driver propelling this market forward is the significant growth of the e-commerce industry. As electronic commerce, primarily conducted over the internet, continues to sprout, the need for port and material handling equipment vehicles to transport goods within a port or other facility, such as warehouses or distribution centres, has risen remarkably. This trend aligns with the rapid growth of online shopping witnessed in recent years, increasing the demand for such vehicles.

Who Are The Key Players In The Port & Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market?

Major players operating in this vibrant market include American Crane & Equipment Corporation, Anhui Heli Co Ltd., Cavotec SA, CVS Ferrari SPA, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Cargotec Corporation, Konecranes Oyj, Liebherr Group, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd, SANY Group, TIL limited, Timars Svets & Smide Ab, and FAMUR FAMAK SA. Many of these companies focus on introducing advanced solutions, such as efficient and large material handlers for ports, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

What Are The Emerging Trends?

Major trends anticipated to impact the market during this forecast period include innovations in containerization technology, increased integration of IoT and connectivity, automation in material handling, advancements in telematics and fleet management, revolutionary innovations in crane technology, and the wide-spread adoption of artificial intelligence AI.

What Are The Port & Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market Segments?

The report details the segmentation of the port & material handling equipment vehicle market:

1 By Equipment Type: Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Reach Stackers, Mooring Systems, Automated Guided Vehicles AGVs, Forklift Trucks, Container Lift Trucks, Terminal Tractors, Other Equipment By Propulsion: Diesel, Gasoline, Electric/Battery, Other Propulsion

2 By Demand: New Demand, MROMaintenance, Repair, And Overhaul Or Services

3 By Application: Container Handling, Ship Handling, Services, Storage Handling, Automated Storage Handling, Bulk Material Handling, Other Application

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Port & Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market?

Asia-Pacific was identified as the most lucrative region in the port and material handling equipment vehicle market in 2024, with other key regions covered in the report being Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Freight And Logistics Global Market Report 2025



Smart Transportation Global Market Report 2025



Autonomous Forklift Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, known for its comprehensive and data-rich research and insights, has curated over 15000+ reports from 27 industries and covers more than 60 geographies. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, deep secondary research capabilities, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides the critical information required to maintain a competitive edge.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.