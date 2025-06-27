Awards By Walsh Introduces Josue Rodriguez And Alexander Wilson As The Newest Members Of The Team

Awards by Walsh Logo

Awards by Walsh, a trusted Cohoes recognition supplier, is excited to introduce two new team members to help support its mission of excellence.

With Josue joining the art and engraving team, Awards by Walsh gains another keen eye for detail to support its creative design team in its mission to provide quality awards for every occasion. Josue brings a passion for art and will be working closely with the other members of the team to ensure all engraving and customization that leaves the shop meets the Awards by Walsh's standard of excellence.

“We're thrilled to have Josue on the team,” said Steve Pesta, owner of Awards by Walsh.“He has an enthusiasm for craftsmanship that aligns perfectly with our mission here at Awards by Walsh. He's already making an impact.”

Along with Josue, the team has also welcomed Alexander Wilson as a new sales representative. With a strong understanding of customer service, Alexander is focused on helping organizations and individuals in the community find the perfect recognition items.

“It's really exciting to have someone as focused and caring as Alexander join us,” said Pesta.“With both of our new team members, we feel we've reaffirmed our commitment to excellence.”

The expansion of the team at Awards by Walsh continues as demand grows in the community for personalized recognition products for businesses and organizations throughout Cohoes and its surrounding areas. Welcoming Josue and Alexander to the team is a step made to guarantee these demands will be met with outstanding workmanship.

Josue, Alexander, and the rest of the team at Awards by Walsh pride themselves on assisting every client in finding the right product and offering professional assistance with the latest technology and clear quality control. From sports trophies and corporate awards to promotional items and business gifts, the team is ready to help.

About Awards by Walsh

Awards by Walsh is the Caption Region's go-to provider for trophies, awards, screen printing, embroidery, uniforms, apparel, and promotional items. Since 1988, the team has proudly served the community with the best recognition products for all occasions.

