Evolvedmd Adds Tampa General Hospital (TGH) CEO, John Couris, As Board Advisor

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- evolvedMD, the national leader in integrated care that sits at the intersection of physical and behavioral health, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Couris to the role of Board Advisor, providing strategic support, counsel and oversight to the organization. Couris is the president and CEO of the Florida Health Sciences Center (FHSC) - Tampa General Hospital (TGH), one of the nation's leading academic health systems, where he champions a culture of innovation that makes TGH renowned for its operational efficiency and positive patient outcomes.“John is a health care luminary and thought leader, and evolvedMD is looking forward to leveraging his expertise, business acumen, diverse network and renowned reputation to help support evolvedMD's growth,” said Erik Osland, CEO of evolvedMD.“John is a strong and strategic addition to our growing group of advisors, and we are confident that having him on our roster will unlock boundless opportunities.”Couris joined Tampa General Hospital (now Florida Health Sciences Center) in 2017, developing innovative programs, leveraging technology and cultivating partnerships to advance one of the nation's leading not-for-profit academic health systems. He is recognized as a national expert in health care, organizational leadership and workplace culture transformation and serves as a source expert and speaker nationally and internationally. Couris and TGH partnered with evolvedMD in 2024 to deliver impactful behavioral health services in primary care to TGH's population of over 4 million individuals.“I am looking forward to lending my skills and 30-plus years of comprehensive experience in health care to the critical work of evolvedMD.” said Couris.”I have been following their trajectory and believe the work they are doing at the intersection of behavioral health and primary care is critical to transforming our health care ecosystem and providing patients with much-needed access to behavioral health care.Utilizing his expertise and leadership skills, Couris will assist evolvedMD in developing and implementing long-term strategies, including providing guidance on growth initiatives and operations and brokering strategic connections for business development and brand awareness. This role will work closely with the management team, board members and board observers to ensure evolvedMD's success.About TGHTampa General Hospital, a 1,529-bed, not-for-profit academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the Tampa Bay region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals , with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties listed among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, Tampa General has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings - in the 2025 America's Best Large Employers , the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.Tampa General is the safety-net hospital for the region, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2023, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $301.8 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It was the nation's No. 1 adult solid organ transplant center in 2024 and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General is home to a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 19 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. For more information, go to .About evolvedMD:Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a primary care practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes. evolvedBH is the company's psychiatry collaborative care division. To learn more or find a provider in your area, visit or .# # #

