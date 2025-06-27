Measured Risk Portfolio Launches Synthequitytm ETF, Offering Innovative Risk-Managed Equity Growth

Ringing the Bell at the NYSE

MRP SynthEquityTM ETF (NYSE:SNTH)

- Larry KriesmerSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Measured Risk Portfolio is proud to announce the launch of its first publicly available exchange-traded fund (ETF), the MRP SynthEquityTM ETF. The fund is designed to offer investors long-term equity growth potential with downside mitigation; a combination that sets it apart in the crowded ETF marketplace.Unlike typical options-based ETFs that cap upside returns in exchange for downside mitigation, the SynthEquityTM ETF establishes a risk floor without limiting gains. This innovative approach helps investors maintain equity upside exposure while reducing vulnerability to significant market losses.In less than three months since its listing on NYSE Arca, SNTH has traded over 1.25 million shares and reached profitability, which is notable given that about one-third of ETFs ultimately close due to insufficient assets or trading volume.To mark the launch, co-founders Larry Kriesmer and Bernard Surovsky were invited to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, an honor that recognized their leadership and innovation.“We're thrilled to bring SynthEquityTM to the public,” said Surovsky.“It's a strategy we've believed in for years, and to see it come to fruition in such a big way is truly humbling.”Previously available only through separately managed accounts, the ETF format now delivers greater transparency, liquidity, and ease of access for a broader investor base. The ETF is traded on NYSE Arca under ticker SNTH and is available through most major brokerage platforms.“To finally see SynthEquityTM come to life, after so long, is an incredible feeling,” said Kriesmer.“The response so far has been amazing, which demonstrates the strategy's strong appeal to investors.”Kriesmer and Surovsky first partnered more than 20 years ago at MML Investors, where they experienced the limits of traditional diversification. Tested through the 2008 financial crisis, SynthEquityTM combines the long-term growth potential of the S&P 500 with defined downside mitigation using short-term U.S. Treasuries and actively managed options. The fund is designed to help investors confidently navigate all market environments.To view the fund's prospectus / summary prospectus, please call 858-935-1125 or visit . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.About Measured Risk PortfolioFounded in 2007, Measured Risk Portfolio is a fee-only, third-party money manager and the home of the proprietary SynthEquityTM strategy. The firm specializes in redefining traditional investment risk through innovative, options-based portfolio construction. Measured Risk Portfolio is part of Kings Road Financial & Insurance Services .The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling (844) 874-7383, or visiting . Read it carefully before investing.Referenced Index Risk. The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Index (or in ETFs that track the Index's performance). This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of companies that comprised the Index or an ETF that tracks the Index, even though it does not.Fixed Income Investing Risks. The Fund will be subject to fixed income risks through its investments in U.S. Treasury securities. Changes in interest rates generally will cause the value of fixed-income and bond instruments held by Fund to vary inversely to such changes.Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund's holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses.New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment management company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.Non-Diversification Risk. Although the Fund intends to invest in a variety of securities and instruments, the Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

