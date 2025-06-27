Paris Hilton Champions Pet Wellness In New National Awareness Campaign

At the heart of the campaign is global icon, entrepreneur, and lifelong animal lover Paris Hilton, who graces the cover with an exclusive feature on her passion for pet wellness and the inspiration behind her new brand, Pamper Like Paris.

"I've always believed that true care starts with paying attention to their energy, mood, and habits," says Hilton. "Just like us, pets need balance, comfort, and joy."

With voices from veterinary experts, wellness innovators, and real pet parents across the country, the campaign encourages a more thoughtful, individualized approach to animal care-one that elevates the standard of wellness for furry companions everywhere.

The print component of "Pet Wellness" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: .

This campaign was made possible with the support of Paris Hilton , Maya the Cat , Maggie Lawson , Doug the Pug , American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), Morris Animal Foundation , Rachael Ray , That Little Puff, Knight the Pit , Celine Tails , Maxine the Fluffy Corgi , American Kennel Club and features paid content from Redbarn, Nutrish, BestLife4Pets, Tweezerman.

