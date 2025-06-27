A CAPITOL FOURTH CELEBRATES 45 YEARS OF MUSIC, FUN AND FIREWORKS LIVE FROM THE WEST LAWN OF THE U.S. CAPITOL!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm honored to be back hosting the 45th anniversary of," said. "It's everything you want in an Independence Day celebration - great music and fantastic fireworks. For me, the best part is always the crowd: so many happy, patriotic faces, from grandparents to little kids. You don't want to miss this party!"

A CAPITOL FOURTH airs live Friday, July 4, 2025 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on PBS, as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The program will also be streaming on YouTube and and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2025.

The all-star line-up for A CAPITOL FOURTH will feature:



the iconic multi-platinum selling music legends The Beach Boys ;

world-renowned Motown stars The Temptations ;

Grammy-Award nominated multi-platinum-selling country music superstar Josh Turner ;

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle ;

legendary Grammy Award-winning musician and producer and New Orleans icon Trombone Shorty ;

platinum-selling hitmakers LOCASH , named "country music's iconic feel-good duo" by People;

four-time Grammy-Award Award-winning Gospel music legend Yolanda Adams ;

acclaimed singer-songwriter and AMERICAN IDOL Season 22 winner Abi Carter ; the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly .

The 45th anniversary A CAPITOL FOURTH will also feature:



A celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps and the 2.8 million men and women of our all-volunteer armed forces defending our nation, culminating in a rousing Armed Forces Medley with the service branch color teams.



Honoring the Greatest Generation to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the End of World War II, paying tribute to the millions of Americans who served the nation in uniform and on the home front with several of these heroes in attendance.



Thank You and Salute to our First Responders – Fire, Police, EMT and paramedics and emergency health care professionals – in our communities around the country, protecting and caring for us.



A stirring rendition of the "1812 Overture" accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery , an A CAPITOL FOURTH tradition, kicks off a musical and fireworks finale.

Rousing patriotic favorites performed by The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets and The Joint Armed Forces Chorus will cap off the musical finale and the dazzling fireworks display, presented by the National Park Service, over the National Mall and Memorial Parks and the iconic skyline of our nation's capital.

Also participating in the event will be Members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags, the Armed Forces Color Guard and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

A CAPITOL FOURTH is made possible by grants from The Boeing Company, the National Park Service, the Department of the Army, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

The program is a co-production of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C.

For images and additional information visit PBS Pressroom at

Visit the program website at: Text> with us on:







href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">@july4thpbs

SOURCE Capital Concerts