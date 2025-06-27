'Maa' Public Review By IANS: Horror Disappoints In Kajol's Starrer As Audience Expected More Thrills

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Kajol's much-awaited film“Maa” released in theatres today, drawing praise for the actress' powerful performance and emotional depth.

While the film showcases a strong mother-daughter bond and culturally rooted storytelling, public reviews suggest that the horror element fell short of expectations for some viewers. Despite that, audiences appreciated the film's unique narrative and Kajol's impactful comeback to the big screen. While the film witnessed a modest turnout on its opening day, audience reviews suggest that Kajol's performance has struck the right chord with moviegoers.

One audience member told IANS,“It's an outstanding film. The movie tells a simple story of a mother and daughter. The daughter wants to know more about her native village, but Kajol and her husband are hesitant to take her there. The story is thoughtful and emotionally engaging. Maa is a very good film. When we talk about horror films, there are very few in this genre, but I think Maa is of that standard. People will like it. We've seen Vishal Sir's Chhori series, which was very good - and I feel he has made this one 10% better. Kajol has returned after quite some time, and I really feel she should continue doing more films. She's done a very good job here.”

Another moviegoer stated,“Kajol ma'am's acting was very strong. The story was good, but horror-wise, it could've had more impact. Compared to Shaitaan, this one falls slightly short in terms of fear, but emotionally, it stands out.”

"I really liked the movie“Maa.” Right from the beginning, Kajol acted very well. The storyline was also quite good. The horror was okay, but I feel there could have been more of it. Kajol's acting was excellent-her performance truly stood out in the film,” shared another moviegoer. However, he added,“If we compare Maa with Shaitaan, I think Shaitaan was much better in terms of horror and overall impact."

Speaking about the horror element in the film, one of the audience members shared,“Horror was ok. But I think there could have been more horror.”

Some viewers pointed out the difference in genre expectations.“The film is not entirely horror,” one audience member explained.“It also brings out the love and power of a mother-like Durga and Kali. You see strength, emotion, and culture.”

While a few compared the film to Ajay Devgn's“Shaitaan,” with one moviegoer saying,“Shaitaan was better in terms of horror,” and another believing Maa was little better, most agreed that Maa is a refreshing attempt with a strong emotional core. The film's soundtrack and visual backdrop also received praise, though one viewer mentioned that the music had a“slight South Indian vibe.”

“I found the background of the music to be a little South Indian. Because, these days, the atmosphere is like that.”

Despite the lukewarm footfall on Day 1,“Maa” appears to have made a positive impression among those who watched it.

Helmed by Vishal Furia,“Maa” is a mythological horror drama with Kajol leading the cast. The film also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles.