Raysearch Releases Raycare V2025

STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces the release of RayCare®* v2025, the latest version of its next-generation oncology information system. The new release delivers powerful functionality enhancements that streamline clinical workflows, improve data management, and strengthen interoperability across the treatment chain.

RayCare v2025 introduces several key innovations designed to simplify daily work for oncology professionals. Seamless integration with Microsoft Word now allows users to generate and update patient-related documents directly within the patient chart – supporting consistent, efficient clinical documentation. Imaging workflows are optimized with DICOM Modality Worklist integration, enabling imaging devices to automatically retrieve patient and appointment data, significantly reducing manual input and potential errors.

Additionally, HL7 (Health Level Seven) inbound scheduling support allows RayCare to receive appointments from external systems such as hospital information systems (HIS), enhancing care coordination and reducing administrative burden. The diagnosis module has been updated with automatic cancer staging aligned with the eighth edition AJCC (American Joint Committee on Cancer) guidelines, supporting more standardized and accurate clinical decision-making. Treatment delivery interoperability has also been expanded, with support for additional platforms and a streamlined user interface for managing beam session workflows.

Discover all the new features in RayCare v2025 here .

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch: "RayCare v2025 reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing integrated, intelligent cancer care. With every release, we take another step towards a future where oncology teams are empowered by smarter workflows, seamless connectivity, and truly adaptive treatment support."

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,100 clinics in 47 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs .

About RayCare

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the cancer care of the future.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

