IIT Madras Zanzibar Launches New Undergraduate Program In Chemical Process Engineering
This new program offers a blend of academic excellence and industry relevance, preparing students to address real-world challenges in chemical engineering, sustainability, and data-driven process innovation.
Students can apply at . The application deadline is 6 July 2025 & the applicants will appear at a screening test on 13 July 2025, in centers around the world. For queries, please write to [email protected] .
Speaking on the launch, Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-charge, IIT Madras Zanzibar, said, "We are excited to bring such a meaningful undergraduate degree program to IITM Zanzibar. We invite young African students to apply to the Chemical Process Engineering program, and reap the benefits of IITM's world class academics."
The Unique Aspects of this course include
-
IIT Madras degree, with curriculum and pedagogy from IIT Madras
Strong core in chemical process engineering with concentrations in data science, energy, and sustainability
Capstone project in coordination with local industry
ABOUT IIT MADRAS & IIT MADRAS ZANZIBAR
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance'. IITM has been ranked No.1 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework from 2016 to 2025. Zanzibar campus embodies IITM's global vision-delivering high-quality, affordable education rooted in innovation, research and societal impact. It is the first off-shore campus of the reputed IITs, The Zanzibar campus was launched by his excellency President of Zanzibar, Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Nov 6, 2023. It awards IIT Madras academic degrees and prides itself on an exceptional educational experience for students.
Photo:
SOURCE IIT Madras Zanzibar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment