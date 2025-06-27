VSY Biotechnology Announces Groundbreaking Innovation In Intraocular Lens Technology

Enova Maestro

Enova Maestro® is designed to provide patients with enhanced distance, intermediate, and near vision, meeting a wide spectrum of visual needs.

LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VSY Biotechnology GmbH, one of Germany's leading manufacturers in the field of intraocular lenses (IOLs), has announced a major innovation set to significantly improve the quality of life for patients undergoing lens implantation. The newly developed lens, launched under the name Enova Maestrooffers a remarkable advancement in visual performance.Maestrois designed to provide patients with enhanced distance, intermediate, and near vision, meeting a wide spectrum of visual needs. According to Dr. Christian Bach, Managing Director of VSY Biotechnology, the lens is produced using the company's patented Sinusoidal Trifocal Technology-a novel approach that marks a departure from traditional sawtooth-based trifocal lens designs. Dr. Bach emphasized that this new optical technology not only delivers excellent vision at all distances but also effectively reduces or eliminates common postoperative complaints such as halos, glare, and poor night vision, which are often reported with traditional trifocal IOLs.Highlighting the functional benefits of Maestro, Dr. Bach added that patients will experience significantly improved visual comfort in their daily lives, including the ability to drive safely and confidently under varying light conditions. This represents a crucial step forward in patient satisfaction and quality of visual rehabilitation.Dr. Carlos Ruiz Lapuente, director at ArcClinic Barcelona, underscored the scientific foundation of the innovation. He explained that Maestro's sinusoidal trifocal technology enables optimal refraction of light, ensuring that the maximum amount of light energy is focused precisely on the retina-where visual information is transmitted via the optic nerves. This results in a sharper and more natural visual experience across all distances. Dr. Lapuente will discuss this topic during a booth talk at the ESCRS 2025 Congress.Kathrin Brokelmann, Global Marketing Manager at VSY Biotechnology, highlighted the widespread interest and enthusiasm the innovation sparked within the ophthalmic community, underlining its potential to reshape clinical standards. She highlighted that a recently released comparative video -demonstrating the differences between sinusoidal trifocal technology and traditional optical surface -has received significant attention and acclaim from refractive surgeons and scientific professionals worldwide.With Maestro, VSY Biotechnology once again reinforces its commitment to advancing the field of ophthalmology through evidence-based innovation and patient-centered design.

