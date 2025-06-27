Asphalt Driveway Paving in Toms River, NJ

Asphalt Worxx LLC Scales Operations in Response to Major Municipal Infrastructure Push in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amid a major municipal investment into roads and drainage, Asphalt Worxx LLC has announced a significant expansion of its operations to meet increasing infrastructure demands across Ocean and Monmouth Counties. The Toms River-based paving company is strengthening both its public contracting capabilities and its long-standing service commitment to homeowners and local businesses.This move comes as Toms River Township proceeds with a large-scale capital improvement plan, backed by $8.2 million in dedicated funding for road paving as part of a broader $14.7 million bond ordinance. The Township's emphasis on new equipment requirements for contractors bidding on public projects has prompted Asphalt Worxx to proactively invest in a newly expanded fleet, including a high-performance milling machine and next-generation paver. These upgrades are purposefully aligned with current municipal specifications, giving the company the tools to compete on high-volume jobs while maintaining flexibility for residential and commercial work.“As the Township looks to raise the bar on equipment standards, we've met that moment with major investments of our own,” said Shawn, owner of Asphalt Worxx LLC.“We're not just keeping pace-we're scaling up to support our community's infrastructure the right way.”In addition to gearing up for public contract opportunities, Asphalt Worxx continues to deliver its full slate of asphalt and concrete services for homeowners and small businesses. Known for providing everything from residential driveways to parking lot resurfacing, sealcoating, concrete pads, overlays, and tar-and-chip installations, the company operates with transparent pricing, prompt estimates, and a one-year workmanship guarantee.Asphalt Worxx's standing within the industry is notable. The company holds an active New Jersey Home Improvement Contractor license (#13VH13236800) and has earned a BuildZoom score of 94, ranking it in the top quartile of all licensed contractors across the state. Its reputation has been built on reliability, responsiveness, and a commitment to doing business with integrity.New Jersey's infrastructure demands-driven by aging pavement, seasonal freeze-thaw conditions, and increasing vehicular wear-have placed a premium on experienced, well-equipped paving contractors. With its upgraded fleet, seasoned crews, and deep local ties, Asphalt Worxx is poised to meet the moment, serving both private clients and public entities as the region enters a new era of infrastructure investment.About Asphalt Worxx LLC:Asphalt Worxx is a locally owned paving and concrete firm based at 240 Maine Street in Toms River, NJ. The company specializes in durable, high-quality asphalt and concrete solutions for both residential and commercial applications. With newly expanded capacity, certified licensing, and a top-tier contractor ranking, Asphalt Worxx continues to set a high bar for professionalism and results in Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

