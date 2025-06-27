7-Eleven, Inc. Lights Up Fourth Of July With Firework-Worthy Flavor And Deals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) 7-Eleven is helping customers make the most of Independence Day with unbeatable deals. From sweet to spicy, 7-Eleven has delicious favorites to keep everyone happy:



Limited-Time Independence Day Donut : Pick up a limited-time donut, decked out in red, white and blue, for a sweet seasonal treat. BOGO Burritos : From July 4-6, buy one burrito and get one free for a sizzling deal for breakfast, lunch or dinner from Laredo Taco Company® restaurants.*

Plus, as the world's largest convenience retailer, 7-Eleven makes it easy to celebrate for those by the grill, on the go or at home with delivery savings:



7NOW® Delivery Savings : Enjoy $17.76 off any $30+ order placed on July 4 using promo code USA2025.** Get everything needed for a backyard bash delivered right to your door, from chips and drinks to party platters and snacks.

7-Eleven Gold PassTM Perks : Celebrate with 10% cash back and unlimited free delivery on all July 4 orders.*** Perfect for those hosting summer gatherings or simply staying cool indoors.

7-Eleven is keeping the celebration going with daily chances to win big. Loyalty members can shop, scan their rewards app and play the in-app game for a shot at $5,000 every single day. Earn extra gameplays when purchasing fan-favorites like Slurpee ® and Big Gulp® drinks, Big Bite ® hot dogs, 7-SelectTM candy and even fuel.****

* Valid from 7/4/25-7/6/25. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Valid on 7/4/25. Promo: USA2025 ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*** Valid on 7/4/25. Taxes and fees may apply. See full terms in 7-Eleven app for full details. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PLAY OR WIN. Begins 3/5/25 at 12:00:01am ET & ends 1/6/26 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to registered 7-Eleven App and Speedway App users who are legal US residents physically residing in 50 US/DC, 16+ years old (minors must get parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible gameplays received and the date/time of play. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full details on how to play without a purchase, the free 7-Eleven/Speedway Apps & full Official Rules, go to

