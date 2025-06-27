Fury Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Name of Nominee
|Number of Votes For
|Votes For (%)
|Number of Votes Withheld
|Votes Withheld (%)
|Forrester A. Clark
|37,627,890
|82.34
|%
|8,070,808
|17.66
|%
|Brian Christie
|36,303,467
|79.34
|%
|9,452,013
|20.66
|%
|Steve Cook
|44,548,623
|97.45
|%
|1,164,857
|2.55
|%
|Michael Hoffman
|36,343,467
|79.50
|%
|9,369,833
|20.50
|%
|Alison Sagateh (Saga) Williams
|36,292,404
|79.39
|%
|9,421,076
|20.61
|%
2. Appointment of Auditor
By resolution, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the Company's auditor. The result of the vote on the appointment of the auditor was as follows:
|Number of Votes For
|Votes For (%)
|Number of Votes Withheld
|Votes Withheld (%)
|Deloitte, Chartered Professional Accountants
|58,860,985
|95.40%
|2,835,286
|4.60%
Voting results have been reported and published on . The meeting was recorded and will soon be available for viewing on the Company's website.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well-financed Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across Canada and holds a 11.8 million common share position in Dolly Varden Silver Corp (approximately 13.9% of issued shares). Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit .
For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
|Margaux Villalpando, Manager Investor Relations
|Tel:
|(844) 601-0841
|Email:
|...
|Website:
No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.
