Fury Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX and NYSE American: FURY) (“ Fury ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the“ Meeting ”) of Shareholders held on June 26, 2025. Each director nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 12, 2025 (the“ Circular ”) in connection with the Meeting and as filed on SEDAR+, were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting, or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed. A total of 61,696,271 of the Company's common shares (“ Common Shares ”) were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 38.48% of the outstanding Common Shares. 1. Election of Directors By resolution passed, all of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company. The results of the votes on the election of the board of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee Number of Votes For Votes For (%) Number of Votes Withheld Votes Withheld (%) Forrester A. Clark 37,627,890 82.34 % 8,070,808 17.66 % Brian Christie 36,303,467 79.34 % 9,452,013 20.66 % Steve Cook 44,548,623 97.45 % 1,164,857 2.55 % Michael Hoffman 36,343,467 79.50 % 9,369,833 20.50 % Alison Sagateh (Saga) Williams 36,292,404 79.39 % 9,421,076 20.61 %



2. Appointment of Auditor

By resolution, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the Company's auditor. The result of the vote on the appointment of the auditor was as follows:

Number of Votes For Votes For (%) Number of Votes Withheld Votes Withheld (%) Deloitte, Chartered Professional Accountants 58,860,985 95.40% 2,835,286 4.60%



Voting results have been reported and published. The meeting was recorded and will soon be available for viewing on the Company's website.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well-financed Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across Canada and holds a 11.8 million common share position in Dolly Varden Silver Corp (approximately 13.9% of issued shares). Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit .

