Global Liver Health Supplement Market To Reach $14.05 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 5.9%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The liver health supplements market size has grown significantly in the past several years. It is set to expand from $10.63 billion in 2024 to $11.19 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.2%. This growth spurt can be attributed to rising cases of liver diseases, growing awareness surrounding liver health, an aging population, and dietary and lifestyle shifts.

What Are The Expectations For The Liver Health Supplement Market's Future Growth?

Strong growth is projected for the liver health supplements market, which is slated to reach $14.05 billion in value by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to increasing popularity of self-care, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, personalized nutrition trends, the growing prevalence of e-commerce, and focus on a holistic health approach.

What Are The Key Liver Health Supplement Market Drivers?

The growing appeal of supplements, particularly those which support liver health lies in the rising consumption of alcohol, a habit known to exert extra pressure on the liver's function of removing toxins from the body. Liver health supplements that contain ingredients like milk thistle, dandelion root and kudzu root can potentially support overall liver functionality by enhancing detoxification processes and reducing inflammation.

Who Are The Key Liver Health Supplement Market Players?

Key industry players driving the market trends include The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Sanofi SA, Amway Corp., Balchem Corporation, Himalaya Wellness Company, NOW Foods Inc., Metagenics Inc., Aker BioMarine ASA, and Enzymedica Inc. among others. These companies have been pivotal in bolstering the liver health supplements market, through innovations in research and development, increased transparency in clinical research, and the introduction of natural and herbal ingredients, detoxification products and advancements in nutraceutical innovation.

How Is The Liver Health Supplement Market Segmented?

The liver health supplements market comprises various segments including the product type such as vitamin and minerals, herbal supplements, and other products; nature of the supplement whether organic or conventional; form; and distribution channel. Subsegments within these groupings include specific vitamin and minerals like Vitamin E, Vitamin C, B-complex vitamins, or minerals; various herbal supplements like Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Turmeric, and artichoke extract; and other products like amino acids, probiotics, and fatty acids.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Liver Health Supplement Market?

From a regional perspective, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the global liver health supplements market in 2024. However, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The regions covered in the liver health supplements market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

