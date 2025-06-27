Global Information Services Market Forecast To Reach $245.33 Billion By 2029 With 6.9% Annual Growth

Information Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Information Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A key takeaway from the report is the robust growth in the information services market. Fueled by globalization, a conducive regulatory environment, the rise of e-commerce, mobile revolution, and content explosion, the market size has grown significantly in recent times. It is poised to grow from $174.02 billion in 2024 to $187.77 billion in 2025, clocking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%.

What Does The Future Look Like For The Information Services Market?

Looking forward, the information services market is predicted to show strong growth. Estimates suggest it will escalate to $245.33 billion in 2029, with a promising CAGR of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as remote work and collaboration tools, sustainable information practices, personalized user experiences, changes in regulations, and concerns about data privacy and cybersecurity. Key trends for the forecast period include artificial intelligence integration, blockchain technology, big data and analytics, a surge in data monetization, and the use of blockchain for increased trust and transparency.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Propels The Information Services Market Growth?

A key growth driver is the increasing use of social media, which is expected to ramp up the demand for information services market during the forecast period. People are using social platforms more than ever to share information and stay connected with families and friends. This trend is fuelling the growth of internet publishing and broadcasting industries.

Which Companies Are At The Forefront Of The Information Services Market?

Some of the major companies operating in the information services market include Wipro, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., The International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Accenture plc, among others.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Latest Trends In The Information Services Market?

Leading companies in the information services market are stepping up their game with innovative products, such as a digital book ordering platform. This move is aimed at enhancing user experience and streamlining the purchasing process.

How Is The Information Services Market Segmented?

The information services market is segmented into:

1 By Type: News Syndicates, Libraries And Archives, All Other Information Services

2 By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud

3 By End-User: B2B, B2C

Subsegments include National News Agencies, International News Agencies, Online News Platforms under News Syndicates, and Public Libraries, Academic Libraries, Corporate Libraries, Digital Archives under Libraries And Archives, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Information Services Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the information services market in 2024, with the Middle East predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Information Security Consulting Global Market Report 2025



Information Technology (IT) And Telecom Cyber Security Global Market Report 2025



Information Technology (IT) Asset Management Software Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is renowned for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries and 60+ geographies, we boast 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders. Get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.