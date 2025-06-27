Global Regtech Market To Reach $33.81 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 15.6%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The regtech market size has shown rapid progress in recent years and this upward trend is projected to continue. From $16.18 billion in 2024, the market is slated to rise to $18.92 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.0%. The growth during the historic period is primarily due to increasing requirements for expedited transactions, burgeoning disposable income, and rising cost of compliance.

What Is The RegTech Market Growth Forecast?

The future holds immense growth potential for the regtech market. Estimates project an increase to $33.81 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.6%. The expected surge in the next few years can be attributed to the rise in fraudulent activities, strategic partnerships, collaborations, and the escalating trend of digitization. Our report provides an in-depth understanding of these developments: Sample Report

What's Driving The Surge In RegTech Market?

Key market drivers include a focus on the use of artificial intelligence technologies, machine learning initiatives, natural language processing-based products, and the emphasis on cloud-based solutions and regulatory intelligence platforms. Enhanced digital data management approaches like blockchain-based platforms are shaping the industry's future.

The surge in fraudulent activities, specifically money laundering in the financial sector, is anticipated to be a major catalyst for the growth of the RegTech market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In RegTech Market?

Key Industry Players include IBM Corporation, NICE Ltd, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Wolters Kluwer N.V., London Stock Exchange Group plc, MetricStream Inc, GB Group plc, ACTICO GmbH, Ascent Technologies, Inc., Accenture, ACI worldwide, BAE system, Oracle corporation, Centenal, CustomerXPs, IDfy, Merkle Science, Ant Group, Tencent, and Lufax. These major contributors are focusing on creating artificial intelligence designed to improve corporate loan credit risk assessments, fueling further growth in the market.

How's The RegTech Market Segmented?

Understanding the market segmentation provides an insightful analysis into the workings of the RegTech industry. This report segments the regtech market into:

1 By Component: Solutions, Services

2 By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

3 By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs

4 By Application: Risk And Compliance Management, Identity Management, Regulatory Reporting, Anti-Money Laundering AML And Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence

5 By End-User: Banking, Insurance, Non-Banking Financial End-Users, Non-Financial And Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Solutions: Risk And Compliance Management Solutions, Identity Management And Control Solutions, regulatory reporting solutions, Fraud Detection And Prevention Solutions, Transaction Monitoring Solutions

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services

Where Is The Growth In The RegTech Market?

Regional Insights point to North America being the largest market in the regtech industry in 2024. However, the regtech market spans across multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



