Ministry Of Transport Oversees Phased Trial Of Electric Autonomous Taxis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport announced on Friday that Mowasalat (Karwa) began operational trials of Level 4 autonomous electric taxis in selected areas of Qatar, covering both touristic and service routes.

In coordination with the Ministry, Karwa will conduct route mapping over the coming period in preparation for a two-phase pilot launch of the autonomous taxis.

The first phase will involve trial runs without passengers, monitored by a specialized team. The second phase will see full-scale testing with passengers but no driver, continuing through the first quarter of next year. The trials aim to evaluate the technology's readiness and operational efficiency, alongside establishing regulatory frameworks and preparing the necessary infrastructure - part of Qatar's broader future smart mobility initiatives.

This new pilot builds on the positive outcomes of previous autonomous electric bus trials and aligns with the Autonomous Vehicles Strategy developed by the Ministry. The strategy promotes the integration of advanced, eco-friendly smart technologies into Qatar's public transport network.

Each autonomous taxi used in the trials is equipped with six long- and mid-range cameras, four radars, and four LiDAR units, enabling precise detection and navigation control during operation.