Burson Makes Senior Leadership Changes In Indonesia

MENAFN - PRovoke) JAKARTA - Global communications agency Burson has made senior leadership appointments in Indonesia. Harry Deje, currently managing director has been named chief operating officer for Burson Indonesia, and Shirley Tangkilisan, currently general manager has been named managing director, Burson Indonesia.Having been part of the company since its inception, Deje and Shirley now step into leadership roles to further elevate Burson Indonesia's operations and offerings. Together, they will focus on driving AI-first data-led strategies, advancing digital innovation, and offering communication solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across sectors.Deje brings over 30 years of experience to this role, offering a deep understanding of the business and the current digital landscape. He has led successful digital-led, integrated campaigns for clients across a number of industries. Deje's expertise includes issues and crisis management and building strategic communications to deliver impactful narratives that strengthen stakeholder engagement and enhance global brand reputation.With more than two decades of experience, Tangkilisan has proven a strong track record in strategic and sustainability communications. Known for her ability to align brand narratives with purpose-driven goals, she has built trusted relationships with stakeholders and led impactful campaigns that foster transparency and long-term value.

“We are witnessing change at an unprecedented pace. Deje and Tangkilisan have played a pivotal role in driving the growth and success of our business in Indonesia,” said Marianne Admardatine, CEO Burson Indonesia and head of innovation and creative transformation Burson Asia-Pacific.“I am confident their leadership will elevate our capabilities, strengthen our business, and enhance the value we bring to every client in Indonesia and beyond.”



The appointments represent a key milestone in Burson Indonesia's commitment to expanding its market presence and adapting to the evolving needs of local and regional clients.“This marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Burson Indonesia – one where we grow our team, invest in talent at every level, and strengthen our position as trusted strategic partners to our clients,” said Admardatine.“Our leadership remains dedicated to providing relevant, forward-looking counsel to our clients, rooted in deep insight and experience.”



“Communication can no longer be an afterthought – it is a critical pillar for driving sustainable business growth and resilience,” said Deje.“We recognize the urgency of delivering innovative solutions that not only meet today's demands but also anticipate tomorrow's challenges. In this new role, I am dedicated to elevating our flagship offerings, empowering them with bespoke, data-driven solutions that help our clients navigate complexity and achieve meaningful results.”



“Since its inception, Burson Indonesia has fostered a collaborative culture – one that empowers individuals and teams to thrive,” added Tangkilisan .“We remain committed to growing and nurturing our talent and deepening our sector expertise, ensuring we consistently deliver precise, relevant, and impactful communication solutions across industries.”